AN ESTIMATED 300,000 adults here live with significant hearing loss, yet 2023 research from the Irish Longitudinal Study on Ageing (TILDA) suggests only one in 10 older adults who report fair or poor hearing use hearing aids.

The impact of unaddressed hearing loss is enormous, not just for the individual, but also for their families, friends and society at large.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has highlighted how unaddressed hearing loss can affect communication, education and employment, while increasing the risk of loneliness, social isolation and mental health difficulties.

Among older people, it is associated with reduced social participation, lower quality of life and symptoms of depression. Research has also linked hearing loss with increased risk of cognitive decline and dementia.

Knowing when to act

Ireland likes to do well in league tables but unfortunately does not perform particularly well when it comes to self-reported hearing loss. According to 2024 European Hearing Instrument Manufacturers Association research, only seven per-cent of Irish people self-report hearing loss, well below the European average of 11%.

This low level of self-reporting does not mean we have better hearing than other Europeans. Ignoring or delaying access to hearing services is very common.

Research from the British-Irish Hearing Instruments Manufacturers Association shows hearing aid uptake in Ireland was still a third lower than in the UK in 2025. The Irish Society of Hearing Aid Audiologists estimates that people wait, on average, 10 years before seeking help with their hearing loss.

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A Phonak Kunlun AI hearing aid, making its Asian debut, is displayed at the 9th China International Import Expo in Shangha this month. Alamy Alamy

So why is it that people in Ireland do not get the hearing health support they need? Research by Chime, the national charity for Deaf and Hard of Hearing people, supported by findings of TILDA, has identified several barriers:

Awareness and stigma: The gradual onset of hearing loss, denial, perceived stigma around wearing hearing aids and a lack of understanding of the wider health implications.

Access to services: Lengthy HSE audiology waiting lists and a lack of integration between public and private audiology services.

Affordability: The cost of hearing aids, assistive technology and additional supports such as Irish Sign Language (ISL) interpreters.

Hearing tests are free through the HSE, but waiting lists are too long. The most recent figures provided to Chime record 21,837 people on the HSE’s audiology waiting list, including 10,391 children. Some 37% have been waiting for over a year.

Delayed diagnosis of hearing loss can have devastating consequences for children. In recent years, the government has paid out over €4 million in compensation in cases involving delayed diagnosis. Money which could have been invested in improving hearing services and reducing waiting lists.

Hearing aids are free to anyone under 18 and to adults with a medical card. Adults without a medical card who qualify for the treatment benefit scheme can receive a grant of €500 per hearing aid. Tax relief may also be available.

However, many adults still meet the cost of hearing care themselves, with hearing aids costing between €1,000 and €4,000 per pair.

Supports needed

Through Chime research, we know cost is a major barrier to addressing hearing loss. In addition to hearing aids, people who are Deaf or Hard of Hearing can face extra costs for ISL interpreters and assistive technology. Some must go without essential items or services to meet these costs, while others are forced to cut back on supports which enable them work, socialise and participate fully in their communities.

The lack of statutory regulation is another barrier to improving hearing care. The HSE currently provides only 34% of audiology services, with the remaining 66% delivered by private providers. While going private can mean avoiding long waiting lists, the cost of private hearing aids is a significant barrier for many. There is also a lack of consistent statutory oversight of standards, governance and customer care across the sector.

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The WHO’s 2021 World Report on Hearing recommended that governments develop a comprehensive, integrated and people-centred ear and hearing care plan as part of their overall national healthcare plans. This included regular hearing screening for people aged over 50.

Chime was optimistic when, in 2024, then Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly established a Working Group to develop recommendations for a National Hearing Care Plan. He said the group would complete a draft plan by Spring 2025, but it has yet to be published.

Donnelly acknowledged growing demand for public audiology services and accepted existing HSE capacity was unable to meet it. He also recognised the need for a standardised, holistic model of hearing care which would include both public and private providers.

The National Hearing Care Plan is now overdue and should be published as a matter of urgency. The health and economic burden associated with unaddressed hearing loss is significant. According to the WHO, for every €1 invested in hearing health, governments could expect a return of almost €16 over the following 10 years. One third of this return comes from direct savings in healthcare costs, with the remainder reflecting improvements in quality of life, productivity and independence for individuals and their families.

Chime believes that the National Hearing Care Plan should include three key measures: Free, regular hearing screening for everyone aged 50 and over, in line with WHO recommendations. The WHO recommends screening every five years between the ages of 50 and 64, and every one to three years, thereafter.

A national public hearing awareness campaign to encourage people to recognise the signs of hearing loss and seek support earlier.

Statutory regulation of audiology services, establishing consistent standards and appropriate oversight across public and private providers.

By introducing a comprehensive National Hearing Care Plan, Ireland can reduce the level of unaddressed hearing loss, ease the associated health and economic burden, and improve the quality of life of tens of thousands of people.

Mark Byrne is chief executive of Chime, the national charity for Deaf and Hard of Hearing people.