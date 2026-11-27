I HAVEN’T SEEN the new Ebenezer film, nor will I ever see the Ebenezer film, for what use have we for yet another telling of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol when The Muppets Christmas Carol exists? Who pines for Johnny Depp as Scrooge when Michael Caine played the role impeccably and irreplaceably alongside a cast of rats, penguins, pigs and frogs more than 30 years ago?

I like to imagine that when Michael Caine was cast as one of the few human characters in the 1992 festive classic, he was told to “play around with it” or “it’s The Muppets, have a little fun” and instead he set his sights on delivering of the finest dramatic performances of his generation. His Scrooge is looming, oppressive and tragically lonely before his outlook is altered by the visits of the three ghosts on Christmas Eve and the enduring spirit of his fellow men and Muppets.

Michael Caine in the Muppet Christmas Carol, nailed it. Alamy Alamy

Every year when the inevitable question is asked, I grapple with what I consider to be my favourite Christmas movie of all time. I have three that jostle for top spot: National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, The Family Stone and of course The Muppets Christmas Carol.

And while I would die for Clark Griswold’s eternal battle to get his family to appreciate his light display, while I can almost feel the cold drip of the eggy breakfast Sarah Jessica Parker is doused in in the Stone kitchen on Christmas morning, it’s a tiny Kermit and an even tinier Tiny Tim and his minuscule crutch that makes it into the top spot.

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Chevy Chase, National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation (1989). Alamy Alamy

We are lucky that Christmas films are, for the most part, left out of the recycling of ideas and characters Hollywood seems so wedded to. Yes, there has been a Home Alone dud too far and A Christmas Carol has been given every treatment under the sun, but the classics have been allowed to stand alone. There may be many Spidermen, but there is only one Elf.

I hold no truck with policing people’s Christmas film choices either, except to say that there are two categories: Christmas Films (Muppets, Elf, Santa Clause, The Grinch, It’s a Wonderful Life, etc) and Films That You Watch at Christmas (Willy Wonka, Mary Poppins, Raiders of the Lost Ark, etc).

I’d like to think we as a species have evolved past the “is Die Hard a Christmas film” debate, but to avoid doubt let us all agree that it absolutely IS. It takes place at Christmas. It features a man desperate to get his family back together in time for Christmas, who is then set upon by some Scrooge-like gun toting, thieving terrorists. His wife’s name is Holly. Holly! You can buy a jumper that reads “it’s not Christmas until Hans Gruber falls from Nakatomi Plaza”. The climax of the film sees Bruce Willis with a gun affixed to his back with festive tape. The end credits are soundtracked by Let It Snow. Die Hard is a Christmas Film.

Bruce Willis in Die Hard, 1988. It qualifies, because it takes place at Christmas. Alamy Alamy

I first saw The Muppets Christmas Carol in my late teens or early 20s, flicking through the channels one Christmas Eve. The songs, the comedy, the heart, the countless tiny hysterical and beautiful moments meant it became an instant obsession. For a long time it felt like it was a fringe favourite; I would preach The Muppets’ gospel to anyone who would listen and attempt to convert them – which wasn’t difficult in fairness. Now, The Muppets Christmas Carol gets the annual celebration it deserves as millennials have succeeded in pushing memes like “no cheeses for us meeces” and “light the lamp, not the rat” into the mainstream.

This year Primark/Penneys recognised the popularity of the film by using its licensing agreement with Disney (which owns The Muppets) to produce Christmas merchandise and in the US Walmart recast The White Lotus actor Walter Goggins as Scrooge in a remake of the movie’s opening number (which features dozens of Muppets slagging him off as soon as he steps out of the house). Is it a little soul-destroying to see such corporate co-opting of something so beloved? Yes. But such is the way of the world of entertainment and capitalism. I can say humbug all I like, but I will be tempted to nip in to Penneys if I catch wind of a Muppets restock. God bless us, everyone.

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Something a little different

If you find Christmas and the usual festive fare a little too much, here’s a thread with some fantastic alternative film selections.

This is cool!

You’ve probably seen much lauding of the phone-free Phoebe Bridgers gig in the 3Arena earlier this week? Well, while the phones were being locked into cases, Brian Cleary, who uses a cochlear implant, was connecting his device to the sound desk at the venue in order to enjoy a direct feed of the concert. He’s posted a video on Instagram explaining how the setup works.

She’s making a list

Every week between now and December 25th I’m bringing you suggestions for decent gifts for everyone in your life.

For the teen hair queen: A Wavytalk thermal brush is one of the most sought-after gifts for teen girls this Christmas, according to trend writer Rachel Richardson. Coupled with some nineties-inspired hair accessories like these banana clips from Penneys and butterfly clips from Urban Outfitters.

For the aspiring self-provider: a food growing starter kit or online course from Grow it Yourself, Waterford city’s urban farm.