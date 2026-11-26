EVER SINCE THE Journal started back in 2010, our readers and their thoughts have been fundamental to our coverage of the news. Here’s what you’ve been saying to us this week. Have something to say? Send a mail to letters@thejournal.ie. You can see our letter guidelines here.

Eyesores and prisons

[Sinn Féin: Decision to begin demolition works at former Cork prison 'insulting to our history']

Dear Editor,

As someone who grew up not far from the old Cork Prison, I would like to voice my support for its demolition. Removal of this old vacant and derelict eyesore is long overdue. I hope the old prison is demolished in its entirety. Many people in Cork would welcome this outcome.

Cork badly needs a new well-planned second prison to help deal with overcrowding in our current prison, which is too small for our growing population. If we are to successfully tackle crime in Cork, reform and rehabilitate prison inmates, address addiction issues among the current prison population and improve the mental health of prisoners, then we need a new purpose-built facility on the site of the long-derelict old Cork Prison.

The government should also consider providing the local community with assistance in the form of a new library, which would no doubt be welcomed in the area.

Kind regards,

Shane O’Sullivan,

Cork

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Neutrality and the Triple Lock

[Thousands protest in Dublin against removal of triple lock]

A chara,

It seems to me that as a country we have a trust dilemma between the UN Security Council and the veto regarding deployment of Irish troops on international peacekeeping missions and our Dáil and cabinet, if we remove the long-established Triple Lock and replace it with a Double Lock.

The government makes a strong argument regarding our long-established peacekeeping history. This has not and is not seen as interfering with our so-called neutrality.

So, if, in removing the Triple Lock because of valid concerns re the UN Security Council and the possible veto of certain member States, the government confines the Double Lock to peacekeeping missions only, would this not maintain the status quo without impacting on our so-called neutrality?

If in the future there was a proposal to send Irish troops into combat missions through the EU or other European defence configuration, it would effectively be banned without Constitutional change through a referendum. This could be legislated for now.

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Am I missing something or is opposition politics simply opposing because that’s what opposition politics does?

Is mise le meas

Joe Harrison,

Spanish Point,

Co Clare

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Kylin Villa

[Donald Trump says unprecedented summit with Xi and Putin in China 'made history']

Trump, Putin and Xi, three ageing men clinging to power while the planet burns. They called it a “peace declaration”.

What did they agree on? More oil. More refined fuel, more stable fossil energy, more pollution pumped out and burned. They have decided the answer to a collapsing climate is to produce more petrol.

Then they went after the International Criminal Court. They want “state immunity”, no “jurisdiction abuse”, no inconvenient prosecutions. Translation: leaders should be able to start wars, bomb civilians and order atrocities without some bloody court asking questions. It is a protection racket for powerful men.

They also want to “reform” the UN—meaning weaken it, neuter it, turn it into a club where the big three decide what counts as peace. They want the International Criminal Court dismantled so they can keep getting away with murder. Putin’s illegal wars? Protected. Netanyahu’s genocide? Covered. War crimes? Just “complicated geopolitics” when it’s their mates doing the killing.

They said nuclear war must never be fought, then offered no actual cuts, no timetable. Just a chat about “reducing risks”. They want a quiet little nuclear understanding that locks everyone else out.

Putin gets his photos and legitimacy after his illegal war in Ukraine which continues to devastate millions of lives. Trump gets his big-man summit. Xi gets the world’s three powers nodding along in his living room. Netanyahu’s mates get a legal shield. Everyone else gets higher fuel bills, hotter summers and flooded cities.

Three ageing leaders discussing nuclear weapons, energy and law while the other 190 countries wait outside is not diplomacy. It looks like a club for men who have spent years dodging accountability, and noticed they’re safer together.

No master plan for humanity. Just three ageing egos who still think the planet exists to prop them up. These three wrinkled yuppies aren’t solving problems. They are the problems. Running the same old strongman script while the climate cooks, institutions rot, and younger generations inherit the wreckage.

Kind regards,

Alan T. Kelly

Kildare

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