A DEMONSTRATION IS taking place in Dublin city centre today to protest against the removal of the triple lock.

The “triple lock” is a mechanism that sets out the conditions under which more than 12 Irish troops may participate in overseas peace support operations.

For troops to take part, the operation must be mandated by the United Nations; it must be approved by the government; and it must be approved by Dáil Éireann by means of a resolution.

The government is seeking to remove that mechanism through new legislation that is making its way through the Houses of the Oireachtas.

The protest kicks off at 2pm at the Garden of Remembrance and will march to Molesworth Street. Strong attendance is expected.

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A spokesperson for the Irish Anti-War Movement, a group involved in the organisation of the protest, said the removal of the triple lock will put Irish troops at risk.

Removing it will be the “death knell” of Irish neutrality, he continued.

Speakers at the protest are to include Independent senators Tom Clonan and Frances Black, as well as TDs from Sinn Féin, People Before Profit and the Social Democrats.

The proposed removal of the triple lock has caused consternation among opposition politicians, but many within government parties have also raised concerns.

On Friday, foreign affairs minister Helen McEntee said she will consider an amendment put forward by Fianna Fáil’s Willie O’Dea to the government’s triple lock legislation.

The veteran Limerick TD, along with nine other Fianna Fáil TDs, is supporting the proposed amendment which would require approval from the UN General Assembly, but not the Security Council, when Irish troops are being sent abroad.