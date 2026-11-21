THE HSE IS to cut GP access to referrals for publicly-funded hip and knee MRIs for patients over 60 in what is being viewed as a cost-saving measure.

According to a report from the HSE cost and productivity oversight group, a decision was reached to remove access to hip and knee MRIs from the scope of the GP Access to Community Diagnostics Scheme.

The scheme provides general practitioners in Ireland with direct access to publicly funded community diagnostic services for adult patients.

The HSE finds the measure will cut out approximately 21,600 scans in one full year, according to the report.

However, the decision has been criticised by Labour TD Marie Sherlock, who said it is a “really blunt cut” that will particularly hit those who don’t have access to health insurance.

“The ending of GP access to MRIs for knee and hip issues is regressive and creates a significant inequality,” she said.

The Labour health spokesperson pointed out the cost-saving measure from the HSE coincides with the health service overspend on third-party medical imaging diagnostics, which was 21% over budget by the end of September.

Inequality for those with no health insurance

Calling the move “regressive”, Sherlock said it is going to particularly hurt those who don’t have health insurance and cannot gain speedy access to a diagnostic image to rule in or out a particular injury.

She said patients may now face into lengthy waiting lists of 18 months or more just to get a diagnostic before they are seen by a consultant.

Labour TD Marie Sherlock Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

“It’s clear the main reason for the cut is that the HSE depends largely on private diagnostic imaging providers for this really good scheme and are now having to apply cutbacks.

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“While the clinical indication for hip MRIs is low, we know that MRIs are really important for knee injuries,” she added.

Sherlock said the HSE has “dropped the ball” when it comes to establishing the health service’s own diagnostic services, and instead has continued with expensive outsourcing.

She said there has been little or no effort made to build primary care diagnostic capacity.

In a statement to The Journal, the HSE confirmed that MRIs of the hip and knee are being removed from the scope of the GP Access to Community Diagnostics Scheme for patients aged 60 years and over, following a review of referral activity, clinical evidence and international best-practice guidelines.

The HSE said the decision to curtail GP access to the MRI scan referral system is to “align clinical practice with evidence-based guidance and to support the appropriate use of radiology resources”.

‘Finite MRI capacity’

While it acknowledged there is a need to efficiently manage the use of the “finite MRI capacity”, which it said is an important consideration, the HSE said the change was based on clinical evidence regarding the most appropriate diagnostic pathway for the over-60s patient group.

The HSE said it is recognised that MRI is not routinely indicated in the assessment of one common condition known as osteoarthritis of the hip and knee in older adults.

The chronic condition associated with joint pain, stiffness and reduced mobility occurs more frequently in people aged 50 years and older, with the HSE explaining that patients usually receive a diagnosis through clinical assessment and, where required, X-ray imaging.

The HSE said the change does not prevent patients from accessing MRI where clinically indicated or when concerning, atypical symptoms arise.

Sherlock said the MRI scan access is particularly critical for knee conditions, stating that removing the GP access to referrals is a very big issue concerning the care of older people.

The HSE said the GP access to community diagnostics is a central component of the Enhanced Community Care (ECC) programme, which allows GPs to provide direct access to key diagnostic services, including X-ray, CT, MRI, and DXA, for the population aged over 16.

The scheme now delivers approximately 240,000 scans annually with locations across the health regions.