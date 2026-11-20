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NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
#BRUSSELS: UK prime minister Andy Burnham and the EU’s top officials have sealed deals to ease trade and youth mobility at a summit in Brussels, billed as a first step in a push to rebuild ties after Brexit.
#ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT: Denmark is expelling Russia’s defence attaché after authorities accused Russian intelligence services of orchestrating an assassination attempt against Ukrainian-American rapper Kyivstoner.
#RIKERS ISLAND JAIL: New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani has released a plan for closing the city’s notorious Rikers Island jail complex by 2032 – five years past the original target date.
#SEAN CAIRNCROSS: US cybersecurity chief Sean Cairncross was fired from his post, a source close to the White House has said, following major outages and growing concerns about AI threats.
One of the most anticipated films of the year has arrived in Irish cinemas.
A24′s documentary You Can See Everything, directed by Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim, had already sold over 6,000 tickets at the Light House Cinema in Dublin ahead of its release.
The three-hour documentary follows disgraced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes in the 34 days leading up to her sentencing to 11 years in prison for investor fraud.
The Journal’s Carl Kinsella writes that the result of You Can See Everything is “a very real statement about the current climate that exists around modern technology, investment in that technology, and the kind of personalities who successfully position themselves in roles where immense wealth and power are concentrated”.
Read his full review here.
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