FORMER BANK OF IRELAND (BOI) employees have demanded a meeting with the bank’s chairman, arguing that post-crash restrictions on their pensions have not been reversed, despite the bank returning to profitability and making approximately €13.5 billion in pre-tax profits since 2014.

Around 100 retirees from the bank protested outside its head office on Upper Baggot Street in Dublin on Thursday, holding signs that read: ‘Bank profits, two billion, CEO package, two billion, pensions, -20%’ and ‘The bank recovered, our pensions didn’t!’.

Pensioners at the protest said that, despite the bank having made “vast profits” in recent years, it had refused to reverse a “temporary agreement” workers made with it to “save the bank from going into total meltdown during the crash”.

The pensioners are members of BOI’s defined-benefit Bank Staff Pension Fund, which closed to new entrants in 2006 but remains in operation for existing members. Under the restrictions, pension increases are linked to inflation but capped at 4 per cent, with the first percentage point clawed back.

Sinn Féin finance spokesperson Pearse Doherty said the pensioners deserved to be treated fairly, arguing that the bank had survived the financial crisis because of the public bailout.

“Bank of Ireland only survived the crisis because the Irish public bailed it out. Now its CEO, paid €2 million a year, is telling pensioners and workers to be happy with what they are given – despite the bank making massive profits and paying almost no corporation tax under a sweetheart deal struck with Fine Gael.

“The government needs to stop protecting the banks’ interests and intervene on the side of these workers and pensioners,” he said.

The fund currently has around 6,000 pensioners, who campaigners say continue to be affected by the restrictions, despite BOI’s return to profitability and its payments of dividends to shareholders.

Former Bank of Ireland staff from across the country travelled to protest.

They agreed to the restrictions at a time when the scheme was facing a €1.6 billion deficit in the aftermath of the financial crash.

But Paul Harty, Therese Coughlan and Marita Ward – scheme members and founders of the campaign group who protested in Dublin yesterday – say they were present at meetings with bank executives in 2010 and 2013 when the changes were agreed. They maintain it was “clearly stated” that the restrictions would be lifted once the bank’s financial position improved.

BOI has said that lifting the restrictions would add at least €500 million to its future funding obligations.

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Jonathan Beaumont, one of the protesters who hand-delivered a letter to BOI’s chairman demanding a meeting, said yesterday marked the 50th anniversary of his first day working at the bank on the same street.

“We’re not the people who own the bank or the executives, we’re the people who manned the counters, the rank-and-file staff who worked in the bank for decades and decades. They said we’d restore our pensions when they went back to profitability; well, not only have they done that, they’ve gone back to record profitability,” he said.

“We’re the only people who haven’t been looked after. They’ve looked after their directors, they’ve looked after their shareholders, and they are ignoring us pensioners,” Beaumont added.

Marita Ward, a former member of the Financial Services Union (FSU) and a founding member of the independent group campaigning for full retirement benefit restoration, said she worked for the bank for 38 and a half years before taking early retirement when her husband became terminally ill in 2018.

“I’m just now getting my pension, and it isn’t what it should be. It’s unjust what is happening, to be honest with you,” she said.

Ward hand-delivered a letter to BOI’s chairman Akshaya Bhargava on Thursday in which she wrote that the bank asked staff to accept “very harsh” but “temporary” pension restrictions in the worst years of the financial crisis.

She said that the bank has not honoured what was committed to in meetings she was present in.

“The bank has not only reported strong financial results, but is rewarding staff and senior executives with significant increases to their income and distributing dividends to shareholders… yet they continue to ignore us.

“We are the only cohort stuck in a ‘temporary agreement’ negotiated over thirteen years ago. All other restrictions have been lifted or renegotiated, but the pensioners have been ignored.”

Paul Harty, another BOI retiree and founding member of the campaign group, stood on a bench outside the bank’s offices yesterday and gave a speech, declaring: “We will not accept this injustice, and we will not be ignored… we’re not going anywhere!”

“We understand that profits are important, but people matter too, our request is that you sit down with us and engage in meaningful discussions and establish a pathway to full restoration,” he added.

A BOI spokesperson told The Journal that the priority was to protect the long-term stability of the fund for all 17,000 members, including its 6,000 pensioners and future retirees.

The bank said it had paid more than €1 billion in additional funding into the scheme since 2010 and that, following external advice, its pension steering committee had concluded that reversing the restrictions would risk the fund’s stability and members’ benefits.