IT’S BEEN THE most testing week Jennifer Carroll MacNeill has yet faced in her political career.

Her radio interview on RTÉ’s News at One on Monday, in the immediate wake of the shock sacking of HSE chief executive Anne O’Connor, has been described as a “car crash” and since then things have not improved much for the Fine Gael TD.

Carroll MacNeill has sought to put clear water between herself and the HSE board, arguing that O’Connor’s dismissal was an employment matter for them to deal with, and that it had nothing to do with her.

For the opposition, that hasn’t washed. All week, TDs on the opposition benches in Dáil Éireann have said it is simply not credible that the hands-on minister for health would be hands-off on a matter of such importance.

But what about TDs in her own party and in Fianna Fáil?

The long and short of it is that for now, MacNeill is safe, but next week will be another trying seven days for her, with much hinging on what further information is shared by the HSE board.

Both the Taoiseach and the Tánaiste have said multiple times this week that they have confidence in Carroll MacNeill, but her party leader left her waiting before he confirmed that position.

As one Fianna Fáil TD told The Journal: “It won’t be Fianna Fáil that will be putting her on the chopping block.

I would be really surprised if any of our side turn against her.”

“You never know what the blue shirts will do in the Sunday papers – sure you saw what they did to Patrick O’Donovan.

“I think people want it to be a Fianna Fáil vs Fine Gael thing, but it’s a Fine Gael vs Fine Gael thing,” the same TD added.

They were of the view that the optics of Carroll MacNeill sitting in the Dáil on Tuesday and Wednesday with Simon Harris’s empty seat beside her were “toxic”.

“If I were him, I would have just gone in and sat beside her – there were more questions asked because of his absence,” the TD said.

But despite this, the TD said they have spoken to no one in the coalition this week who is “anti” the minister for health.

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While the Tánaiste may have been slow to publicly back his minister, when he got around to it on Thursday he, in true Harris fashion, did it with gusto.

Harris and Carroll MacNeill in the Dáil on Thursday

He told the Dáil that she was a person with “dignity and integrity” and that she has acted “entirely appropriately, with absolute integrity, and carries out her functions as minister for health with distinction”.

“She has the full support of everybody in government,” he said.

A similar, if less effusive endorsement of Carroll MacNeill, was also provided by Taoiseach Micheál Martin who told the Dáil on Tuesday that he does have confidence in her as minister.

What are senior politicians saying about the HSE board?

While Harris and Martin have been steadfast in their support of the health minister, they have been much more cautious in what they have had to say about the board of the HSE.

Both have failed to fully back the 11-person panel after its decision and have called on its members to provide more information.

Simon Harris told the Dáil on Thursday: “The Minister for Health is able to rely on a board to carry out their functions. It was the board’s decision, the board’s process.

The board now has to account for that.”

This approach is also being taken by other members of cabinet, with Foreign Affairs Minister Helen McEntee telling The Journal today that she has “no reason not to” have confidence in the board, but that she does want to understand what happened to get to this point.

Elsewhere today, Housing Minister James Browne criticised the board’s handling of O’Connor’s dismissal.

He told reporters: “We see the head of the HSE being effectively fired at half seven in the morning on a Teams call, that’s the kind of thing you see in corporations in American movies.

“I don’t think anyone should be treated that way. You have to have dignity, you have to have respect for people.”

Representatives from the board are due to appear before the Oireachtas Health Committee next Wednesday, but the expectation is that there is likely to be some sort of additional statement from the board before then.