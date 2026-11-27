THE ANNUAL SANTA steam trains will operate from a different station this year after a bridge defect was discovered at Drumcondra Station.

The Santa Special is a return journey by vintage train with an on-board visit from Santa. Run by the Railway Preservation Society of Ireland, the 2-hour trip includes passing musicians and offerings from the dining car.

It is to operate over the next three weekends.

This year, it will depart from Dublin’s Heuston Station rather than Connolly, travelling to Kildare and returning to Heuston.

“The journey times and on board experience will be exact same,” the society promised.

Unfortunately for commuters, the disruption is not limited to Santa. Irish Rail has implemented timetable changes that will come into effect from Monday and are expected to remain in place until February or March 2027.

Commuters on the Maynooth to Dublin line, and particularly those travelling to and from Drumcondra Station, will see changes to services at peak times.

Five early-morning trains between the hours of 6.29am and 8.23am on the current timetable will not serve Drumcondra. Nine evening trains between 4pm and 6.45pm will not serve the north-inner city station.

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These trains are either being diverted or travelling on an alternate route.

You can see the full list of affected services and the new temporary timetable here.

Timetable changes are expected to remain in place until February or March 2027. Alamy Alamy

The bridge defect was discovered in a planned inspection of the bridge, at the western end of Drumcondra Station, on 13 November. The line was closed for the weekend beginning on 14 November to enable remedial works and to allow for further inspection.

It has resulted in speed restrictions being put in place by Irish Rail engineers, and a limit of one train at a time to cross the bridge.

“This is to ensure safe operation of train services, but has been impacting punctuality of train services through Drumcondra, and the temporary timetable will also assist in reducing delays,” a spokesperson for Irish Rail said.

It was determined that trains can continue to safely operate with the current restrictions, but the defect and deterioration are to the extent that the bridge must be replaced.

It is provisionally intended that this will take place over the St Brigid’s bank holiday weekend, from 30 January to 1 February, although Irish Rail said this will take place sooner if possible.

The rail service apologised for the inconvenience caused.