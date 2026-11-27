CHANNEL 4 HAS defended its decision to make a documentary about disgraced newsreader Huw Edwards, saying the film “holds him to account, with no questions off limits”.

Huw Edwards – Guilty, which follows the former star as he navigates life in the wake of his conviction for making indecent images of children, has been criticised for being potentially “incredibly traumatic” for his victims.

Shadow culture secretary Rebecca Paul questioned the decision to air the documentary, writing on X: “Why on earth is a state-owned broadcaster platforming this depraved sex offender? This man shouldn’t get a minute of airtime.”

Independent MP Rosie Duffield, who sits on the Women and Equalities Select Committee and campaigns on behalf of victims of abuse, told the BBC’s Newsnight programme it was a “bizarre decision” by Channel 4 bosses to air the documentary.

Responding to the criticism, a Channel 4 spokesperson said: “Channel 4 has an established reputation for producing high-quality, forensic documentaries alongside a remit to cover challenging and controversial issues of public interest.

“Huw Edwards was a prominent public figure who has never publicly answered questions about his criminal actions and abuse of power.

“In this film a highly experienced director holds him to account, with no questions off limits, revealing his account of what led to his offending and very public downfall.”

Edwards will also be the subject of an Observer podcast entitled What Happened To Huw Edwards, which “explores the truth behind the most sensational public downfall in recent memory”.

“What happened to Huw Edwards” explores the truth behind the most sensational public downfall in recent memory; the end of the career of a man who was the face of BBC News, after he pleaded guilty to receiving indecent images of children on his phone. The reporting is based on extensive interviews with Edwards himself, interviews with friends, former colleagues and lawyers, and readings of court documents. Subscribe to Tortoise Investigates to listen to the five-part series in full from Tuesday. You can sign up on Apple Podcasts or Spotify, or directly at https://t.co/KD57jaL8Q9. — The Observer (@ObserverUK) November 26, 2026

In a clip shared ahead of the release next week, he can be seen saying: “Silence is toxic, I think. Lots of the advice I’ve had is just be quiet, don’t say anything.”

A UK government minister, Anna Turley, told LBC she was “deeply uncomfortable” with the interviews and that Edwards is one of the “many people in the public eye” given a “free pass”.

UK environment minister Emma Hardy told LBC’s Nick Ferrari At Breakfast show: “I don’t get why Channel 4 are putting this on.

“It makes me feel a bit sick… It’s not something I could possibly support, and it’s definitely not something I’ll be watching.”

Duffield told Newsnight: “I think this is a really bizarre decision by the commissioners at Channel 4.

“They say that he’s struggling to come to terms with his abuse of power, but why do we need to watch that? Why do his victims, why do the families of those victims, and why do his family, who’ve probably been through a really hellish couple of years themselves?”

She added: “I’m not sure who it’s for. How does it benefit anyone? Least of all those children, you reference some of them, between seven and nine years old.

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“Each one of the pictures featured a victim who had been horrendously abused, just to be in a photo against their will and that they’re probably never going to get over for the rest of their lives.

“I don’t think we need to see or hear from Huw Edwards at the moment.”

“I think this a really bizarre decision by the commissioners at Channel 4.” Independent MP Rosie Duffield says she is concerned about the impact a new documentary about Huw Edwards may have on victims of abuse. #Newsnight https://t.co/lZMj91dsTA — BBC Newsnight (@BBCNewsnight) November 27, 2026

Referring to the victims of Edwards’ crimes, Duffield continued: “Those people, you know, seeing some of the things that they’ve been through, they turn on their television actually largely to escape.

“To see that again, and to know that hundreds of thousands of people are going to be watching it and sort of discussing it as though it’s casual entertainment, I personally think that that’s probably incredibly traumatic for them actually, and they deserve better than that.”

In a trailer for the documentary, which follows Edwards at home in rural Wales, he is asked by an off-camera producer: “What are you doing?”

Sounding frustrated, he responds: “You want me to analyse what I was doing? I mean, seriously?”

Later in the trailer, the interviewer asks: “What do you think you were doing?”

Edwards responds: “I’d lost the plot.”

The interviewer replies: “Well, come on,” to which Edwards says: “No, not come on!”

Announcing the documentary on Thursday, Sacha Mirzoeff, senior commissioning editor at Channel 4, said: “Channel 4 has an established reputation for tackling controversial subjects through exemplary film-making.

“Huw Edwards – Guilty is no exception in its quest for answers from a man who is trying to come to terms with his abuse of power.”

Director Patrick Forbes said: “This was an important film to make. It’s rare to find a subject that touches on so many significant contemporary issues – whether it’s celebrity culture or the power of the media – as well as enduring questions about crime and punishment.”

Edwards pleaded guilty to three counts of making indecent images of children and having 41 photographs on WhatsApp, including seven of the most serious type.

He was handed a six-month prison sentence, suspended for two years.

Before his downfall he was best known for presenting the BBC’s News At Ten for decades, delivering some of the biggest stories to the British public including Queen Elizabeth II’s death.

His fall from grace began after a report by The Sun in July 2023 alleged that a “top BBC star” had paid a teenager for sexual pictures, and days later his wife named him the presenter at the centre of the scandal.

Huw Edwards – Guilty will air on Channel 4 on Tuesday, 1 December at 9pm.