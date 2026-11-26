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LAST UPDATE | 11 mins ago
TÁNAISTE SIMON HARRIS sidestepped questions about how much he knew of the HSE board’s performance process against sacked HSE chief executive Anne O’Connor.
Health Minister Jennifer Carroll MacNeill said that, in September, she informed Harris and Taoiseach Micheál Martin that O’Connor was subject to an “escalated performance process”.
Harris was repeatedly asking during Leaders’ Questions today what exactly he knew of this process in September.
Social Democrats health spokesperson Pádraig Rice said: “You and the Taoiseach were told about this famous process in September. We know now Miss O’Connor had no idea it was happening, or that it had been communicated to most senior members of government.”
“I want to know exactly what you knew in September and when,” he added.
He asked if Harris understood the process could result in O’Connor losing her job, or did he think it was “bog-standard”.
Rice also accused MacNeill of “meddling in and attempting to micromanage the running of the HSE.”
In response, Harris strongly defended MacNeill and said the law is clear that the board hires the chief executive of the HSE, and the board can terminate the job and the position of the CEO, but the minister cannot.
He said he has confidence in MacNeill and described her as a minister with “dignity and integrity”.
“The minister has acted entirely appropriately, with absolute integrity, and carries out her functions as minister for health with distinction; she has the full support of everybody in government,” he said.
“The Minister for Health is able to rely on a board to carry out their functions. It was the board’s decision, the board’s process. The board now has to account for that.”
The Tánaiste confirmed at the beginning of Leaders’ Questions that the HSE board would accept an invitation to come before the Oireachtas Health Committee next week.
He then accused Rice, who chairs the Oireachtas Committee on Health, of “prejudging processes”.
“There’s two parties with a dispute. There’s the former CEO of the HSE, and there’s the board. You’ve decided who you believe,” he added.
Marie Sherlock, Labour’s spokesperson for health, asked Harris to put on the record what precisely he was told about the process in September, and whether he or his officials ever followed up.
Harris repeatedly said the government would not do “anything to cut across” a live mediation process.
“The position of the Minister for Health, myself the Tánaiste, and the Taoiseach, every member of the government, is consistent in relation to the Oireachtas Committee hearing from the HSE board, and any legal process being allowed to run its course,” he added.
Earlier today Harris denied he has been keeping his distance from the HSE row playing out this week. Speaking to the media in Grangegorman this morning, he said it was a “complete distortion of the reality” to suggest that he has been absent in his support for MacNeill.
Questions were raised as to why he was not present in the Dáil during the week during Leaders’ Questions when the opposition rounded on the government and the minister over the sacking of O’Connor.
It has also been noted that Harris was also absent from the Fine Gael parliamentary party meeting on Wednesday night, where colleagues voiced their full support for the health minister.
Harris said today such commentary about his absence is a “manufactured situation by the media that’s not shared by the minister”.
Harris also commented that some of the information that’s emerged in recent days as to how O’Connor was dismissed from her post causes “concern… in terms of basic decency”.
In Brussels this morning, the Taoiseach reiterated his position that there is a need for the “full facts” of the circumstances surrounding the board’s decision to sack O’Connor.
“We do need to know in respect of process, and the statement by Anne O’Connor yesterday is a serious statement which raises significant issues,” he told media on the way into a meeting of the Special European Council.
He said the reasons behind the decision are a matter of “significant public interest”.
On whether Carroll MacNeill should have expressed confidence in the HSE board without the full facts, he said it is a “fast-moving” situation, and he has confidence in the health minister.
With additional reporting from Sophie Finn.
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