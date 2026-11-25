THE CHAIRMAN OF the HSE board has turned down a last-minute request to appear before the Oireachtas Health Committee on Thursday, according to Health Committee Chair Padraig Rice.

Health Minister Jennifer Carroll MacNeill has repeatedly been criticised this week for not providing clarity or answering questions around the circumstances of Anne O’Connor’s removal from her role as HSE chief executive.

The minister has said the board members are the only people that can answer such questions.

In a bid to get some questions answered about how the HSE was dropped into such a crisis, Rice said the committee wrote to the HSE chairman Ciarán Devane on Wednesday asking him if he could appear before it on Thursday.

A meeting on Thursday had been provisionally “pencilled in,” said Rice. However, Rice told The Journal that Devane has said he is “unavailable” on Thursday.

Rice said he understood Devane remains out of the country.

The health committee chair said he expects the board and its chairperson to appear before the committee next week, most likely on Wednesday.

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“We need to see the HSE board come before the committee next week to clarify the events of the last few months and weeks,” he said.

The urgency of hearing from the board comes as both the Taoiseach and Tánaiste have said the board must give clarity on Anne O’Connor’s sacking.

The Taoiseach told the Dáil that he does not have the “full details” of the HSE board’s decision to remove O’Connor but said there is a “clear divergence” in the account given by the HSE board and O’Connor herself.

“The board, on the one hand, has issued a statement yesterday, which I brought to the attention of the House, and O’Connor has issued a statement today, which contradicts significantly the board’s statement. We do need to bottom that out,” he said.

He said the HSE board “has to provide more comprehensive information, both in terms of process and in terms of the reason” for O’Connor’s sacking.

The Taoiseach said until he has this information, he is not in a position to either endorse the board’s decision or second-guess it.

“That’s why I think, in the public interest, the board has to give a comprehensive account of both process and reasons as to why they took this decision,” he said.

The Taoiseach told the Dáil today that he himself is without the full facts as to what went on.

Sources familiar with the inner workings of the health system have questioned why, nearly four days on from the news first broke that O’Connor was getting sacked, there has been relative silence from the HSE chairperson or any board spokesperson, apart from two relatively vague statements from the board as a whole.

Related Reads Anne O’Connor says she’s going to court to challenge her sacking by the HSE 'None of that adds up': Questions persist over Anne O'Connor's sacking as HSE chief Who are the 11 members of the HSE board that removed Anne O'Connor from the top job?

The Journal asked the HSE to confirm that board members will appear before the Oireachtas Health Committee next week; however, no response was received.

Fine Gael ‘united’ in their support for health minister

Meanwhile, the Fine Gael parliamentary party meeting, Agriculture Minister Martin Heydon said the entire party was fully united behind the health minister.

Heydon said his party colleague was a reforming minister, who had done exceptional work to strengthen accountability and improve the delivery of health services in her role in the Department of Health.

The agriculture minister said Carroll MacNeill had answered numerous questions over recent days in separate Oireachtas committee hearings and media appearances.

In relation to developments at the HSE in recent days, he said it was important to recognise and respect the statutory independence of the HSE board and its separate legal responsibilities in relation to employment matters.

He said this is a critical aspect the opposition failed to grasp as it doesn’t suit their agenda against the health minister. He accused the opposition of “targeting” the minister.

Numerous colleagues also reiterated their support for the health minister.