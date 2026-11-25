CELEBRITY CHEF GORDON Ramsay has been announced as the new host of the popular motoring show Top Gear when it returns next year.

The 60-year-old chef is best known for his roles on Hell’s Kitchen and Ramsay’s Kitchen Nightmares.

Other names in the mix for the role included comedian Jimmy Carr and former rugby player Joe Marler.

The BBC is yet to announce who will join Ramsay in co-hosting the new series.

The popular programme was most recently hosted by Andrew ‘Freddie’ Flintoff, Paddy McGuinness, and Chris Harris.

Flintoff suffered a crash during filming in 2022 which resulted in the show being postponed.

Before that the line-up famously consisted of Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May for over 20 years.

Former Top Gear presenters Jeremy Clarkson, James May and Richard Hammond . getty getty

Ramsay, who had been a guest on the programme three times, said, “My love affair with cars began as a child, growing up a field away from Silverstone, where I would climb over the fences and sneak in for a glimpse of the racing.

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“That early excitement sparked a lifelong passion for cars, motor sport, beautiful design, and extraordinary engineering.

“At its very best, Top Gear has always been about the unexpected – surprising, entertaining, and just the right amount of chaos”.

”That’s the spirit we want to build on, bringing a fresh energy and ambition to create something truly thrilling for a whole new generation of audiences,” he added.

“It’s an incredibly exciting opportunity, and I genuinely can’t wait to get started!”

The BBC said the new series would bring ”epic adventures, daring tests and spectacular stunts”.

Filming will take place across the UK next year before hitting screens in 2028.

With additional reporting by PA.