TAOISEACH MICHEÁL MARTIN has said it is “very serious” that there is a contradiction between the account of the HSE board and Anne O’Connor in relation to the process leading to her dismissal.

Speaking during Leaders’ Questions in the Dáil today, he said:

“The board has said they took the decision in the best interests of the health service and the HSE. They said there was a process, and that there were meetings and so on. That is contradicted significantly by Anne O’Connor in her presentation of the situation from her perspective.

“I think every person, as I said earlier, is entitled to due process.”

He told the Dáil that he does not have the “full details” of the HSE board’s decision to remove O’Connor but said there is a “clear divergence” in the account given by the HSE board and O’Connor herself.

“The board, on the one hand, has issued a statement yesterday, which I brought to the attention of the House, and O’Connor has issued a statement today, which contradicts significantly the board’s statement. We do need to bottom that out,” he said.

He said the HSE board “has to provide more comprehensive information, both in terms of process and in terms of the reason” for O’Connor’s sacking.

The Taoiseach said until he has this information, he is not in a position to either endorse the board’s decision or second-guess it.

“That’s why I think, in the public interest, the board has to give a comprehensive account of both process and reasons as to why they took this decision,” he said.

In a statement this morning, O’Connor said she was taking legal action over her removal and that the HSE board’s statement yesterday “wrongly gives the impression” that she was aware that she was in an employment process.

“On the contrary, the HSE disciplinary or probation policy were never mentioned to me during my employment,” O’Connor said.

Mary Lou McDonald Oireachtas Oireachtas

The issue dominated Leaders’ Questions in the Dáil today, with Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald telling the Taoiseach that nobody believes that the CEO of the HSE was “sacked without the involvement of the Minister for Health”.

She called on the Taoiseach to explain to the public why exactly O’Connor was sacked.

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In response, the Taoiseach said there is an “obligation in the public interest that the fullest and most comprehensive information be made available” by the board.

Under questioning from Social Democrats acting leader Cian O’Callaghan and Labour leader Ivana Bacik, the Taoiseach twice failed to say he has confidence in the HSE board.

He told the Dáil, however, that he does have confidence in the Health Minister, Jennifer Carroll MacNeill.

Jennifer Carroll MacNeill today during Leaders' Questions

Bacik pointed out that at the Health Committee today, Carroll MacNeill said she couldn’t express an opinion on O’Connor’s latest statement before knowing all the facts.

“But that hasn’t stopped her expressing confidence in the board. It’s frankly incredible to believe that the hands-on minister is suddenly hands-off in all of this,” Bacik said.

She continued: “Let’s be frank: everyone out there believes that this assessment process, this escalated process, was deliberately constructed.

“A process of reverse engineering to ensure and justify an outcome clearly desired by the minister, the removal of Anne O’Connor as head of the HSE. Bluntly, this was a stitch up.”

She added that this view was borne out by the answers provided by the minister at the health committee this morning, when she revealed she didn’t seek legal advice when she was informed of the process involving O’Connor’s employment in September but that she did seek it when she was informed of the board’s decision to remove her on Thursday.

Bacik said the minister’s decision to seek legal advice from the Attorney General last week was “political cover”.

Labour leader Ivana Bacik Oireachtas Oireachtas

The Taoiseach told the Dáil that the “narrative” that the government was looking for a “scapegoat” for the issues in the health service was “absolutely untrue”.

O’Callaghan said it was “explosive” that O’Connor did not know she was at risk of losing her job until Saturday’s 7.30am Teams call in which she was informed.

He said it was “staggering” that O’Connor did not know there was a process ongoing in relation to her employment, considering that the Health Minister, Taoiseach and Tánaiste all knew since September.

“While all this is going on, we’ve just learned that another record has been broken: the most patients ever treated on trolleys in one year, over 123,000 people.

“Instead of the Minister for Health taking responsibility for this disaster, she has a scapegoat, Anne O’Connor, who has been hung out to dry and treated in an absolutely brutal manner,” O’Callaghan said.