THREE IN TEN people in Britain keep an emergency stockpile, according to UK market research company YouGov.

The survey also found that while almost a quarter of respondents said they had bought stockpile supplies in the past month, it was more common among older respondents.

YouGov’s findings come after the UK government launched its Be Ready campaign in late October, which encourages people to prepare to potential emergencies.

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In Ireland, a similar initiative has been launched under the name Be Emergency Ready. A booklet containing advice on preparing for power cuts, flooding and other emergencies was sent out to homes as part of the campaign in September.

A checklist in the booklet includes non-perishable food, two to three litres of drinking water per person per day, spare batteries, medicines and copies of important documents.

The Journal reported earlier this month that the booklet had caught the public’s attention, and even caused concern among some people. However, experts say the campaign acts as advice for preparing for unlikely events.

So, today we’re asking: Do you have a stockpile in case of emergencies?

