QUESTIONS REGARDING THE circumstances of HSE chief executive Anne O’Connor’s sacking from her post by the HSE board persist this morning.

On RTÉ’s Morning Ireland, Mary Lou McDonald continued to query a muddied narrative surrounding O’Connor’s untimely exit from her position.

The Sinn Féin leader appeared on the programme after the Taoiseach, Tánaiste, Minister for Health, HSE board and any government representative did not make themselves available to discuss the matter, RTÉ’s Gavin Jennings said.

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Jennifer Carroll MacNeill has appeared before the Select Committee on Health this morning.

She had on Tuesday appeared before the Oireachtas Budgetary Oversight Committee, where she answered questions on O’Connor’s dismissal and her involvement and knowledge of the matter, as well as spending overruns in the health service.

Carroll MacNeill was told of the decision to dismiss O’Connor on Thursday, she told TDs, days before O’Connor, the Taoiseach and Tánaiste.

While O’Connor’s premature exit from the position has been put down to a failure to meet performance objectives, many have cited former failings by HSE chiefs who were given the opportunity to resign.

McDonald said, “We are now 48 hours on from hearing this news, and we are still dragging piece by piece information from the minister and the government.

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“But for the intervention of my colleague David Cullinane, we would not have known that in fact the minister knew about this.”

The Sinn Féin leader continued: “She now wishes us to believe, and indeed the Taoiseach wishes us to believe, that the Minister for Health not alone had no hand, act or part in the decision to sack Anne O’Connor, but in fact that she also knew about this on a Thursday and said nothing, did not brief the head of government, the Taoiseach or her colleague, the Tánaiste and leader of her party, Simon Harris – none of that adds up.”

She said it appears to her that this is a “case of scapegoating”.

“They wish the public to believe that sacking Anne O’Connor is the answer to all of the failures that have developed over years and years of mismanagement and misrule by Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil, and yet one woman who had been in a job for months is to be the sacrificial lamb for all of that.”