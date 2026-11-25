PRESIDENT CATHERINE CONNOLLY said she has put away a quarter of her €370,000 salary after tax for use in “different projects”.

The president gave her first sit-down interview in English to RTÉ’s Six One News on Tuesday since her election in November 2025.

A number of topics were discussed, including the triple lock, Gaza, a united Ireland and Donald Trump.

On her salary, she said: “I will continue to do that, and I’ll review it every year and we will be using that for different projects. We’ll work out the particulars of that … I have actually put aside [a] quarter of my salary after tax.”

Connolly also reaffirmed that she intends to carry out only one term in office.

Asked about the proposed removal of the triple lock, which has been the source of protests and concerns over the future of Irish neutrality, she said that these decisions are best left to politicians.

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She noted that it is currently before the Dáil and the Seanad and is subject to amendments.

“I don’t know what’s going to come before me. I await that Bill, and I understand it’ll come before Christmas, perhaps after Christmas – I don’t know – but I will be making myself available as I have done repeatedly over the last year.”

When the Bill comes before her, she will examine it for any constitutional issues, she added, and will then “look at that carefully” before deciding on how to proceed.

Trump’s visit to the Áras in September was also raised. Connolly said the run-up to the visit was subject to much media attention, but she has no issues hosting visiting politicians.

Gaza was one of the topics they discussed, and she said she “absolutely” referred to the war in Gaza as “genocide” in her 20 minutes speaking with him.

“Irish people will never tolerate the normalisation of war or the acceptance of genocide,” she said.

“I also had the Constitution with me and we discussed a number of matters in relation to our Irish Constitution, in relation to Northern Ireland, in relation to the duty on us, to Article 29, to pursue peaceful resolutions to conflict in the world, to be a voice on the world stage in relation to pursuing peace and using our diplomatic voice.”