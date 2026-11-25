THE PAST FEW days have been turbulent for patients and staff in the health service. Following a difficult few weeks at Cork University Hospital (CUH), amid concerns about its ability to provide adequate care and Ireland’s record-breaking trolley numbers, the departure of HSE chief executive Anne O’Connor was just about the last thing we needed, particularly as we face into another challenging winter virus season.

Whatever the reasons for O’Connor’s departure, and it’s not for me to add to the frenzy of speculation, the whole debacle has once again reminded us just how under pressure our health service really is. And, in particular, our hospital network.

This, of course, may be nothing new for the health service. In truth, we have become immune to lengthy discussions about trolley counts and waiting lists every year. We’re also used to hearing about a HSE overspend. But there is something about this particular moment in time that tells me we have reached a tipping point in Ireland’s healthcare. A point at which the pressures on hospitals, patients and those delivering care can no longer be managed through the usual workarounds and temporary fixes.

Look at CUH and the recent issues highlighted there in particular. What does it tell you? It tells you that Ireland’s hospitals need our attention. Inefficient emergency departments, growing waiting lists, patients on trolleys, patients in chairs and no beds: all the hallmarks of a hospital system that is in crisis. Shouldn’t we now be asking ourselves, just how safe are Ireland’s hospitals?

What do the figures tell us?

It sounds like a straightforward question, easily answered by examining the evidence. But asking what the available evidence is, and who gets to decide what constitutes safe care, are important questions too.

The dispute at CUH illustrates the difficulty. Senior clinicians and hospital management have raised serious concerns about patient safety. Meanwhile, Minister for Health Jennifer Carroll MacNeill has pointed to reassuring mortality statistics and serious incident reports.

How can people looking at the same hospital reach such different conclusions? Part of the answer lies in how we measure patient safety.

The HSE collects enormous amounts of information about healthcare outcomes. Patients waiting on trolleys, infections acquired in hospital, serious incidents, medication errors, falls, readmissions and deaths are counted. Waiting times, bed occupancy and compliance with clinical standards are measured.

These figures matter. They identify trends, reveal problems and allow comparisons between hospitals and over time. Without them, healthcare would be managed largely by anecdote and intuition.

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But every metric has limitations, and some should come with a health warning.

Take serious incidents. A low number of reported incidents might suggest a safe hospital. Equally, it might reflect a culture in which staff are reluctant to report mistakes or near misses. A hospital with a strong reporting culture may appear less safe simply because its staff are more willing to speak up.

Mortality statistics are important but tell us relatively little about the experience of patients who survive. But there is a more fundamental distinction. The absence of measurable harm is not the same as the presence of safety.

When real harm is measured

Consider a hospital ward operating with fewer nurses than required. Staff work through breaks, stay late, juggle competing demands and constantly reprioritise care. Patients receive their medications, deteriorating patients are identified and no serious incidents occur. The dashboard records another safe day. It is unclear from the numbers alone whether the ward is safe or whether staff worked extraordinarily hard to prevent an unsafe situation from becoming a tragedy.

Patient safety metrics are useful for tracking improvement or deterioration. They support accountability and may provide evidence when things go wrong, but they tell us little about the individual patient.

Consider someone waiting months for a colonoscopy, worried that their symptoms might indicate cancer. Their name appears on a waiting list, their delay is captured in a performance report, and their eventual diagnosis may be recorded in a clinical database. But there is no measure of the fear they experience each morning or the possibility that a treatable illness is progressing while they wait.

Hospital trolley. Alamy Alamy

Now consider someone who spends 30 hours on a trolley in a crowded emergency department corridor. They eventually receive the correct diagnosis and treatment. No serious incident is recorded, and they are discharged home. By conventional measures, their care may have been safe. But the humiliation of using a commode behind a curtain or the fear of being forgotten is not recorded.

The psychological consequences of poor healthcare experiences can persist long after discharge. Anxiety, nightmares, loss of confidence and fear of seeking medical attention again are real consequences, even when no physical injury has occurred.

Patients need a voice

My own mother, aged 83, lives in dread of being brought to an emergency department. She is not alone. Patient safety must encompass more than survival and the avoidance of physical harm. Dignity and compassion are not optional extras.

The HSE collects information about patient experience through national surveys, while patient advocacy organisations are increasingly influential in bringing lived experience into discussions about healthcare quality. But the patient voice remains largely absent from the routine metrics used to describe hospital safety.

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The CUH dispute brings these questions into focus. Clinicians are expressing concern about the conditions in which care is delivered, while national leaders point to indicators that have not shown corresponding deterioration.

Both perspectives deserve consideration. But reassuring indicators cannot establish that the risks identified by frontline staff are unfounded. These metrics are applied across our hospital system, and their limitations are not peculiar to CUH.

An ideal patient safety metric probably doesn’t exist. Safe healthcare is too complex to capture in a single number. Meaningful assessment must combine clinical outcomes, staffing, workload, patient experience and organisational culture. Analysis of metrics must recognise the limitations of measurement.

In some hospitals, management functions have been moved off-site. While there may be sound operational reasons for remote management, physical distance risks creating a corresponding distance in understanding.

A performance dashboard can be reviewed from anywhere. Understanding what lies behind the numbers requires being present, visiting wards and listening to patients, families and staff.

Patient safety is not simply about gathering data and counting those who have been harmed. It is about recognising those who are at risk, including those still waiting for care.

If we learn anything from these tense weeks in our health service, the departure of the HSE chief executive and the controversy surrounding CUH, it is that we cannot afford to dismiss these issues as a political sideshow. This is about the real, lived experiences of patients across the country. Patients who, quite frankly, deserve better.

Dr Suzanne Crowe, consultant in paediatric intensive care.