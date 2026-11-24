Hear’Say have said they are “incredibly disappointed” after announcing their joint arena tour with Liberty X will no longer go ahead as planned.

The groups were due to embark on a 13-date arena tour across the UK and Ireland next year, celebrating 25 years since they rose to fame on TV talent show Popstars.

A spokesperson on behalf of both groups said: “The reality is that ticket sales weren’t where they needed to be.”

The Popstars: The Originals tour was set to include stops in Dublin, Belfast, Brighton, Cardiff, London and Manchester.

They were due to play at Dublin’s 3Arena on 17 April 2027.

However, both groups confirmed today that the tour had been cancelled.

A statement shared on Hear’Say’s official Instagram page said: “This is not the news we wanted to share, but we wanted you to hear it from us first.

“We are incredibly disappointed to let you know that the upcoming UK and Ireland tour with Liberty X will no longer be going ahead as planned.

“All tickets will be fully refunded.

“We know how much excitement there has been around us getting back together and you have shown us an overwhelming amount of love and support.

“This reunion was never just a tour. It was about reconnecting with each other and reconnecting with you.”

The message thanked their supporters and collaborators for their hard work and commitment.

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The statement continued: “While this particular run of shows won’t be happening, it has reminded us just how much this means to us, and judging by the response, how much it means to you too.

“We’re genuinely sorry for the disappointment this news will bring, particularly to those of you who were looking forward to seeing us live.”

Liberty X also confirmed the cancellation in a statement shared to their Instagram story, which said: “Just as we did 25 years ago, as a bunch of kids with a dream, we took a leap of faith.

“We had no idea how this project would be received and the response we’ve had has been nothing short of incredible.”

The group thanked those who bought tickets and said it had been a “blast” to reconnect with their fellow Popstars alumni Hear’Say.

“It takes courage to put yourselves out there and no matter what, we can be proud of ourselves for that,” the statement continued.

The group also said they “couldn’t be more grateful” for their 25 years in the industry and for each other, adding: “Who knows what the future holds for us.

“All we know is that to be together again has been beautiful. We came here to celebrate, and celebrate we will!”

Kym Marsh, Myleene Klass, Suzanne Shaw, Danny Foster and Noel Sullivan rose to fame as part of Hear’Say after winning Popstars in 2001.

The group enjoyed chart-topping success with hits such as Pure And Simple and The Way To Your Love, but split in 2002.

Liberty X was formed by the five unsuccessful finalists: Michelle Heaton, Jessica Taylor, Kelli Young, Tony Lundon and Kevin Simm.

The group also enjoyed chart success during the noughties with hits including Just A Little, Thinking It Over and Being Nobody.

Four of the original members of Hear’Say, excluding Klass, were due to reunite for the tour alongside Liberty X.

Their tour was scheduled to begin in Dublin in April before visiting Belfast, Bournemouth, Nottingham, Brighton, Cardiff, Birmingham, Leeds, Newcastle, Glasgow, London, Manchester and Liverpool.