FORMER TAOISEACH LEO Varadkar called on UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham to commit to rejoining the European Union “sooner rather than later”.

Varadkar said the prime minister inherited a government without a mandate for rejoining the EU, but that Burnham should tell voters it is his intention before the next elections, to provide the next government with that mandate.

Delivering a keynote at the Brexit Institute in the Polaris Building at Dublin City University, Varadkar said that polls in the UK suggest it would be a popular move.

“My ideal scenario would be for Prime Minister Burnham to take a decision to go to the country sooner rather than later, and to make joining the European Union part of that pitch,” the former Fine Gael leader said.

“There is at least some evidence in polling that people who currently intend to vote Green or Liberal Democrat might just vote Labour if they thought it meant the UK rejoining the European Union.

“What I do think is interesting is he is giving expression to what we’ve seen in polling adversaries now for years that the majority of British people are thinking that Brexit was a mistake, the majority wishing to rejoin, and nobody offering that as a political option.”

Varadkar was speaking at a high-level event, as part of Ireland’s Presidency of the EU, titled EU-UK Relations after the Summit: Economic, Defence & Security Perspectives.

Andy Burnham rejected accusations his deal with the EU is a prelude to a referendum on Britain’s return to the bloc Stefan Rousseau / PA Stefan Rousseau / PA / PA

His keynote was focused on the outcomes of the deal brokered at the EU-UK Summit in Brussels last week covering food and agriculture exports, emissions trading and a youth experience scheme.

Pointing to a constitutional principle in the UK holding that the legislature is the supreme legal authority and stands above executive and judicial bodies, he said that a referendum would not be required for the UK to rejoin the EU.

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“You could make the election a referendum on rejoining. There isn’t a requirement to have another referendum. There wasn’t one when Britain entered.

“There wasn’t one where they chose to stay, and there wasn’t one when they chose to leave. So that wouldn’t be a requirement,” he said.

“There is parliamentary supremacy in the UK Constitution, and you could have that as the essential question of an election. But of course, that decision is for him and a difficult one to make.”

Burnham rejected accusations his deal with the EU is a prelude to a referendum on Britain’s return to the bloc.

The UK prime minister also confirmed that the UK would not rejoin the EU without a referendum, as he presented the agreement to MPs on Monday.

Varadkar said that if Burnham was to suggest returning to the EU as an election promise, now is the time to do it.

“The longer he leaves it, I think the harder it becomes, because he’s in a honeymoon period at the moment, and political honeymoons don’t last very long, quite frankly,” he said.

“So if he’s going to do it. I think it’s something you should probably press ahead with sooner rather than later. That’s very much a political call.”

Varadkar added that the UK rejoining the EU would not be a drawn-out process, and would be the best-case scenario for Ireland.

“I don’t think would take all that long to happen, they’re not that long out. Most of the European laws have just been turned into British laws, so I think you could actually do that process relatively quickly, certainly within one parliament, should they wish to do so,” he said.

“I have no doubt in my mind that it’s to Ireland’s advantage, politically and economically, for the UK to become closer to the EU again and rejoin if it chooses to do so.

“I think that would be the best outcome for us as a nation. But very much one in which we’ll have to chart our own course anyway.”