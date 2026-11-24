THE CRIMINAL ASSETS Bureau (CAB) seized luxury goods and vehicles in searches of four different locations in Tipperary and Limerick today.

Six vehicles, four Rolex watches, cash estimated to be in the region of €20,000, and other items of evidential value were seized in the searches in Nenagh and Cratloe today.

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CAB carried out the searches, supported by gardaí, the Armed Support Unit and the Customs Dog Unit.

Image of the seized vehicles.

The searches were part of ongoing investigations targeting burglary and theft in the Munster region and the UK. Today’s operation targeted an organised crime group believed to be involved in burglaries in these areas, gardaí said.

“Today’s action marks significant progress in the ongoing proceeds of crime investigation and demonstrates the Criminal Assets Bureau’s support of Operation Thor,” a spokesperson said.