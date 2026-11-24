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NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
#CATHOLIC CHURCH: Pope Francis claimed to have seen the devil on three occasions, including when he returned from a trip to Chile where he learned the extent of the abuse scandal in the country.
#BREXIT: UK prime minister Andy Burnham ‘flirting’ with the idea of the UK rejoining the European Union is causing some friction across the water.
#WALL STREET: Nvidia led a thunderous rally on Wall Street following the surprise return of Jensen Huang as the chip company’s chief executive.
Say hello to Rubble 🐶 The latest addition to our team of Airport Police dogs As you can see, he thoroughly enjoyed his first day in the terminal 🥰 https://t.co/dviD2YRq7O— Dublin Airport (@DublinAirport) November 23, 2026
DUBLIN AIRPORT WELCOMED its newest addition to its team of Airport Police dogs on Monday.
Rubble was ready for his first day of work, and the airport assured everyone that he “thoroughly enjoyed” his first day in the terminal.
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