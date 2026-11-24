NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin meeting H.R.H. Crown Prince Al-Hussein bin Abdullah II of Jordan at Government Buildings earlier today Government Information Service, Ireland Government Information Service, Ireland

IRELAND

INTERNATIONAL

US President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump and Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, stand next to national Thanksgiving turkey, Freedom, during a pardoning ceremony on the helipad on the South Lawn of the White House. AP Photo / Mark Schiefelbein AP Photo / Mark Schiefelbein / Mark Schiefelbein

#CATHOLIC CHURCH: Pope Francis claimed to have seen the devil on three occasions, including when he returned from a trip to Chile where he learned the extent of the abuse scandal in the country.

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#BREXIT: UK prime minister Andy Burnham ‘flirting’ with the idea of the UK rejoining the European Union is causing some friction across the water.

#WALL STREET: Nvidia led a thunderous rally on Wall Street following the surprise return of Jensen Huang as the chip company’s chief executive.

PARTING SHOT

Say hello to Rubble 🐶 The latest addition to our team of Airport Police dogs As you can see, he thoroughly enjoyed his first day in the terminal 🥰 https://t.co/dviD2YRq7O — Dublin Airport (@DublinAirport) November 23, 2026

DUBLIN AIRPORT WELCOMED its newest addition to its team of Airport Police dogs on Monday.

Rubble was ready for his first day of work, and the airport assured everyone that he “thoroughly enjoyed” his first day in the terminal.