UK PRIME MINISTER Andy Burnham ‘flirting’ with the idea of the UK rejoining the European Union is causing some friction across the water.

The front page of several UK papers mentions that the prime minister has “opened the door” to a referendum on whether the UK should rejoin the EU.

The Daily Mail and The Daily Telegraph both lead with a piece saying Burnham has “opened the door” to a referendum, meanwhile The Daily Express’ front page reads ‘you should be embarrassed by this bad EU deal’.

The Guardian and The Times both have front-page stories on Burnham saying a referendum would be required for the UK to rejoin the EU.

It comes after Burnham said it would be “unthinkable” to rejoin the EU without a referendum.

Burnham made the comments after presenting to MPs the deals he struck with the EU at a Brussels summit covering food and agriculture exports, emissions trading, and a youth experience scheme.

The front page of tomorrow’s Daily Telegraph: ‘Burnham opens door to second referendum’ #TomorrowsPapersToday https://t.co/YGAXn1eWUF — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) November 23, 2026

The prime minister intends to have “brainstorming” discussions with the European Union over the next 12 months about the options available for the future relationship – and the option of the UK rejoining is said to be part of these.

He rejected accusations his deal with the EU is a prelude to a referendum on Britain’s return to the bloc; however, he had earlier said he would dismiss the advice of former prime ministers who have urged him not to reignite the Brexit debate.

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“There will be no banging on about Europe from this side, or a running commentary. Instead, just a calm, constructive and pragmatic consideration of what is in Britain’s interests in the long term,” Burnham said.

He later added: “It’s not a prelude to anything. It’s a pragmatic approach, and it will continue to be a pragmatic approach.

“If it’s in Britain’s national interest, I will recommend it to this House. If it is not, then I won’t. There is no fixed opinion here. There is no fixed destination.”

This came in response to Conservative MP Edward Leigh, who argued the deal was “a prelude to the Prime Minister’s sincere desire to rejoin the EU and have another referendum”.

Leigh said it risked leading to another Scottish independence referendum, adding: “For marginal gains on rejoining a bloc with an ever-declining part of world trade, you could be creating new bitterness, division and putting the union at risk.”

The Scottish National Party (SNP), who want independence from the UK, has also warned Burnham that continuing to “flirt” with the EU taking the UK back could result in further pressure to hold a second referendum on Scottish independence.

The SNP says the prime minister’s “democratic credentials will collapse” if he allows a new vote on Brexit, but continues to block SNP demands for a fresh ballot on Scotland’s place in the UK.

Burnham has so far resisted Scottish First Minister John Swinney’s calls for the 2014 independence referendum to be revisited, saying the matter is “off the table”.

SNP MP Seamus Logan said: “Andy Burnham’s democratic credentials will collapse if he thinks he can flirt with the idea of another referendum on Brexit, while at the very same time telling the people of Scotland he will block their right to a referendum on independence.”

With additional reporting from Press Association.