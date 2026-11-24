PEOPLE LIVING IN deprived communities are experiencing “substantially poorer health outcomes”, a new study by Ireland’s think tank the Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI) has found.

The report, which examined data from Northern Ireland and the Republic, found that those in disadvantaged areas have higher rates of long-standing illness and greater risks of mental health challenges compared to those in more affluent areas.

In Northern Ireland, 60% of those in the most deprived communities reported being in good general health, compared with 77% of those living in the least deprived communities.

Long-standing illness was reported by 52% of adults in the most deprived communities, compared with 38% in the least deprived communities, while poor mental health was reported by 27% and 17% respectively.

In Ireland, the gap was slightly lower – Good self-rated health increased from 71% in the most deprived communities to 83% in the least deprived communities.

Meanwhile, long-standing illness was also more common in the most deprived communities, as well as poor mental health.

The research shows that modifiable health risk factors, habits you can change through lifestyle changes or medical care, and protective behaviours, actions taken to reduce health risks, play different roles across the two jurisdictions.

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In Northern Ireland, smoking rates were significantly higher in the most disadvantaged communities (25%) compared with the most affluent areas (7%).

However, in Ireland, differences in obesity and physical activity made up a big part of health differences. Obesity ranged from 33% in the most deprived communities to 20% in the least deprived.

Meanwhile, higher levels of alcohol consumption were more common in affluent areas.

The study also found that in Ireland, lifestyle behaviours and risk factors accounted for up to 67% of the gap in good self-rated health between the most and least deprived communities.

However, in Northern Ireland, physical health gaps between the least and most deprived areas remained, even after accounting for health risk factors.

The ESRI noted that this may reflect “deeply rooted, structural factors and non-behavioural determinants” of health, for example long-standing legacy effects of conflict and higher rates of historical economic inactivity.

Minister for Health Jennifer Carroll MacNeill said the study provides “valuable insights into how local environmental, social and economic conditions” influence health and wellbeing.

“Tackling health inequalities is fundamental to improving health outcomes and reducing longstanding disparities across our communities,” she added.

The minister said the research will help inform “targeted action to reduce inequalities and improve health outcomes for all communities”.