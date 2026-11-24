NEW RULES GOVERNING legal challenges to planning decisions will take effect this week.

Housing Minister James Browne signed orders commencing further sections of the Planning and Development Act 2024, and ministers will be briefed at cabinet today on the changes, which come into operation on Thursday.

They include new rules requiring people taking judicial review proceedings to demonstrate a “sufficient interest”, restrictions on changing legal pleadings during a case and the removal of the further appeal stage to the Court of Appeal.

The requirement to first seek the court’s permission to bring a judicial review will also be removed, which the government says will reduce delays and legal costs.

Planning permissions subject to judicial review will be paused so that time spent in court does not count towards the permission’s duration.

The changes also introduce statutory decision-making timelines across the planning process, including for An Coimisiún Pleanála.

Browne said the planning system needed changes to address “an overly drawn out process with hoops to jump at every turn, many of them unnecessary”.

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Applications will be able to undergo minor corrections without requiring a fresh application, while a standardised process will allow existing permissions to be altered.

People making submissions or observations will also have to declare that they are not doing so to delay a development or secure payment.

Planning cases validated before midnight on Wednesday will continue to be assessed under the 2000 Act, while new cases entering the system from Thursday will fall under the 2024 legislation.

Planning Minister of State John Cummins will also outline revised environmental assessment regulations.

Cummins says the changes will allow housing developments of up to 250 units without a requirement for an Environmental Impact Assessment, with screening required above that threshold.

“Planning cannot remain a system where delay is accepted as inevitable and costs spiral,” Cummins said.

Separately, social protection minister Dara Calleary will seek approval for the new Pathways to Work 2026–2030 strategy, expected to launch this week.

The plan will expand tailored employment supports, training and engagement with employers, with a focus on disabled people, young jobseekers, lone parents and the long-term unemployed.

It comes just weeks after Tánaiste Simon Harris’s comments that “the dole is a safety net, not a way of life”, and his warning of penalties for people who refuse to engage with back-to-work services.