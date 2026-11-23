ARMED GARDAÍ DETAINED a man on a bus on Sunday in Dublin who was dressed as an armed US soldier only to discover he was in fancy dress on his way to Comic Con.

The incident happened aboard the 39A bus at Blanchardstown when members of the Armed Support Unit were called in to assist uniform and plain-clothes gardaí.

A video circulating on messaging apps shows the armed gardaí boarding the bus with a detective in a raid jacket standing outside.

After a period of time they emerged with a cuffed, tall, apparent general in the US military. He had a fetching leather shoulder holster.

He was led away by the plain-clothes garda to an unmarked car, and it is there where the video ends.

It is understood a call came into gardaí that there was an armed man on a bus and this prompted the response.

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A still from the video of the hapless cos-player.

A garda statement confirmed that gardaí spoke to the man and that it was all a fancy dress for the Comic Con event.

“Shortly after 12.30pm on Sunday, Gardaí were alerted to concerns about a male passenger who had boarded a bus in the Dublin 15 area wearing an army costume.

“Following routine policing inquiries, no criminal offences were identified. It’s understood the male was in costume and en route to a comic event,” a garda spokeswoman said.

Ireland’s restrictive gun laws mean that even possession of fake guns carries a legal risk.

This weekend thousands of pop culture enthusiasts gathered for Comic Con in the RDS in Dublin. The event brings together fans of sci-fi films, cartoons and TV shows with video gamers and people who dress up as their favourite characters, known as cos-players.

It appears the US military general spotted on the bus in Blanchardstown on Sunday was cosplaying.

His outfit bore a striking similarity to that of the character of General Shepherd, a villain in the Call of Duty video game franchise.

With reporting from Nicky Ryan.