CHRIS BRYANT HAS said he will not “make any apologies for cracking a few jokes” as he discussed combining “levity and seriousness” in his role as Northern Ireland Secretary.

Bryant said he takes the contentious issues he has to navigate, such as Troubles legacy legislation, “very, very seriously” but seeks not to “only focus on the gloom”.

The Secretary of State has surprised Stormont politicians and the media with his candid comments and, at times, unconventional approach to handling the Northern Ireland brief, in comparison to his predecessors.

During crunch budget talks at Hillsborough Castle, he came out to the gate to urge the late Sinn Féin delegation to “come on” before kissing president Mary Lou McDonald and vice-president Michelle O’Neill on both cheeks.

He then turned to Sinn Féin’s John O’Dowd and quipped: “I’m not kissing you”.

"Come on, come on," says the Secretary of State as Stormont parties arrive at Hillsborough Castle for budget talks. Sinn Féin president Mary Lou McDonald and vice president Michelle O’Neill were welcomed with a kiss and embrace from Sir Chris Bryant. https://t.co/6iLSgTnLwz — UTV Live News (@UTVNews) November 5, 2026

Speaking to MPs on the Northern Ireland Affairs Committee on Wednesday, he described himself and junior Northern Ireland Office ministers Sarah Owen and Ruth Anderson as “a set of three live wires”.

At the British-Irish intergovernmental conference, pointing out the “unnatural” podium formation of himself, Owen and Irish government ministers Helen McEntee and Jim O’Callaghan, Bryant said “I feel like we’re the Sugababes”.

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“All we need is little stools to sit on and we could sing the same song,” he said.

He later continued the Sugababes motif, referencing the band’s single Overload when warning the Stormont executive they are on a “one-way ticket to a mad-man destination” if they fail to agree on a budget for the current financial year.

During a visit to Memento flower shop in Belfast to talk about the benefits of the UK government’s trade deal with the EU, Bryant told the shop owner the previous Brexit arrangements put in place by former prime minister Boris Johnson was a “very stupid deal that was agreed by a very stupid man”.

Bryant was asked how he would respond to those who felt his approach, at times, lacked tact.

“What I said on day one was I was anxious that everybody thinks about the job in Northern Ireland as walking on eggshells all the time, and there is a danger that we can all take offence at everything that’s said at every particular moment,” he told the Press Association.

“I’ve always been a kind of optimistic person, and sometimes, of course, the job deals with really, really tough stuff.

“The Troubles Bill is the classic instance. In my own past, I’ve known people who were tortured in Argentina and weren’t able to identify the people that they knew had committed the torture against them, which is why I take the issue of getting the Troubles Bill over the line so that victims and their families get real answers – I take that very, very seriously.

“But also I do want to say that Northern Ireland is crammed full of possibilities, and if we only focus on the gloom, the danger is that we won’t seize the opportunities of the future.

“So, I’m not going to make any apologies for cracking a few jokes, I think sometimes it’s easier to get a message across with a bit of a mixture of levity and seriousness, and that’s what I try to do.”