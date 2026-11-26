NEW DATA SHOWS that 20% of women in Ireland have felt unsafe while walking in their area alone or with others in the last 12 months – in comparison to just 11% of men.

The figures, which were provided to The Journal Investigates from the Central Statistics Office (CSO), showed that across all adult age groups, women were less likely than men to say they felt ‘very safe’.

The data comes from research carried out as part of a CSO crime and victimisation study between 2019 and 2025.

Overall, the research found that most people surveyed (85%) felt very safe or fairly safe while walking in their local area, whether alone or accompanied. However, when broken down by gender, gaps in feelings of safety between men and women are highlighted.

The largest gap in feelings of safety was recorded between men and women aged between 18-29. Of this age group, only 35% of women said they felt very safe, in comparison to 65% of men.

On average, women felt the least safe in the Dublin region (24%), followed by the Mideast region (23%). Women living in the regions around the border, Midwest and Midlands also recorded significant levels of feeling unsafe at 19%.

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Women born in Ireland were more likely to feel unsafe (20%) than women born outside the state (16%).

For men, the highest instances of feeling unsafe were recorded in the Dublin region (15%). Men born in Ireland were less likely to feel unsafe (10%) than men born outside the State (15%).

Men in the west region recorded the highest levels of feeling very safe at 69%, while women in the southwest region recorded the highest levels of feeling very safe at 52%.

The data also showed that, on average, more women (18%) than men (14%) said that in the last 12 months their lives had been impacted by crime.

Women in the Midwest region reported having been most impacted by crime (23%), while men in the Dublin region felt most impacted (19%).

Meanwhile, 19% of women reported antisocial behaviour impacting their quality of life in the past 12 months, in comparison to 16% of men. Women and men living in the Dublin region reported the highest levels of impact at 27% and 24%.

Men born outside the State were more likely to be impacted by antisocial behaviour (22%) than men born in Ireland (15%).

This article is part of a project supported by the News Reporting Scheme.