FROM THURSDAY, IT will no longer be possible for Leap card users to register for auto top-up.

Auto top-up can be enabled on the cards so that when a user’s balance drops below €10, it automatically tops up the balance by €30, €40 or €50.

It’s a feature of the travel card that many users avoid, due to the relatively high sums it tops up by. If there are insufficient funds in a user’s bank account to facilitate the auto top-up, the Leap card is blocked.

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But for those who use their leap cards daily, it saves last-minute top-ups on the bus, or at a Luas stop or train station when it becomes apparent the balance is insufficient.

A number of people online lamented the “step backwards”, with several pointing out that it is a handy feature for kids’ Leap cards, so that they are not left stuck if the card’s balance runs out.

“Transport system in this country is a farce. A genuine embarrassment,” one person wrote on social media in reaction.

Announcing the news, Transport For Ireland (TFI) said anyone who has already registered for the feature can continue to use the service as normal.

“However, if your Auto Top Up ends for any reason, it cannot be set up again,” TFI noted.

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This includes if a user changes their bank account, their Leap card expires or is lost or stolen, or a direct debit payment is unsuccessful.

In reply to queries, a TFI spokesperson wrote online: “The decision is being made by the Management. To fix issues in order to achieve better punctuality and reliability along the App, which will bring an overall improvement to the service.”