THE HSE BOARD has attempted to give further clarity as to why it decided to sack Anne O’Connor as HSE chief executive.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin stated during Leaders’ Questions that during a meeting with Health Minister Jennifer Carroll MacNeill on Monday night, she was told to revert to the board to seek further clarity on the reasons behind the contract termination.

He said it was the government’s view that “reasons needed to be articulated and further elaboration on the board’s decision” was required.

As a result, the board issued a statement which outlined that a set of performance objectives were agreed with O’Connor following her appointment in March 2026.

It stated that progress against these objectives was monitored throughout the year through regular board and committee oversight, performance reporting, and formal reviews in June and October 2026.

On 19 November 2026, the board said it unanimously concluded that the removal of the chief executive was necessary for the effective and efficient performance by the Health Service Executive of its functions, and it decided to remove her from office.

The set of performance objectives which O’Connor was assessed on over a nine-month period included:

Financial management and expenditure control

Urgent and emergency care performance

Waiting list management

Organisational reform

Workforce management

Stakeholder engagement

Board assurance and governance

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The board said that regular oversight and committee meetings were held to assess O’Connor’s performance and that discussions were held with O’Connor during her probationary period.

During Leaders’ Questions, Labour’s Ivana Bacik pointed out that every HSE boss has failed to manage the budget, with overruns recorded every year.

She said if O’Connor was sacked for the HSE budget overrun then every former boss of the HSE would have been sacked.

“It doesn’t add up,” she said.

“I didn’t sack anybody, the government hasn’t sacked anybody,” said the Taoiseach, who said it was a matter wholly for the HSE board.

Sinn Féin’s Mary Lou McDonald said O’Connor is the “fall gal” for the continued failures of the government to manage the health system.

The Taoiseach said it was not any one issue or any one event that resulted in O’Connor’s contract being terminated, but that rather it was an eight-month performance management process undertaken during her probationary period.

Social Democrats TD Padraig Rice and chair of the Oireachtas Health Committee said it was “a laundry list of objectives”.

“Given Ms O’Connor was hired as a CEO and not a magician, it is unclear how the Board expected Ms O’Connor to tackle all of these objectives in just the eight months she was in situ,” he said.