TRINITY COLLEGE DUBLIN has applied for planning permission to refurbish and alter its Old Library and New Square.

The Old Library is the most well-known library in Ireland and is home to the Book of Kells. A tourist hotspot, the university charges visitors €25 for the Book of Kells experience.

New Square is a historical residential square in the centre of the campus. It was refurbished and converted into apartments for students of the college. Both buildings are protected structures.

The application, submitted on 6 November, was declared invalid by Dublin City Council on 10 November. The council said drawings submitted alongside the application were insufficient. The university was advised on its resubmission of the application.

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The Campanile and Old Library at Trinity College Dublin as seen from Parliament Square on a sunny day. Alamy Alamy

In its application, the college said the development would consist of conservation-led refurbishment and alterations to the Old Library to enhance its library, exhibition, visitor, collection storage, research and staff facilities.

This would be achieved through the removal of selected internal floors, partitions, stairs, lifts and other “twentieth-century interventions”, it stated. Internal layouts would be reconfigured and new stairs, lifts, accessible facilities, visitor entrances and exhibition spaces would be installed.

At basement level, there would be excavation and alterations. The application noted plans for the construction of an underground plant room in New Square.

Fire protection works and structural strengthening would be carried out in the Long Room, where exhibitions are held, as well as the installation of fire suppression, ventilation, mechanical and electrical systems.

Externally, works would be carried out on the windows, roof and alterations to the entrances, steps, ramps and railings. Rooftop plant and air source heat pumps would be implemented.