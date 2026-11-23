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LAST UPDATE | 1 hr ago
JENSEN HUANG HAS been reinstated as the chief executive of Nvidia.
The 63-year-old was ousted from the technology company earlier this month after reports he had an extramarital affair with an alleged Chinese spy.
He shortly afterwards released a statement saying he would be “honoured” to make a return to the company, which he co-founded in 1993, if the board decided it would be appropriate.
The company confirmed the board of directors voted unanimously to reinstate Huang as president, chief executive and board member.
“The Board was satisfied with respect to Mr. Huang’s candor and ability to lead NVIDIA. In the process of reaching its decision, the Board received input from senior levels of the United States government, and based on that input, the Board is confident that Mr. Huang’s reinstatement poses no national security risk,” a statement said.
Huang is a high-profile booster for the artificial intelligence industry who oversaw Nvidia’s development as the key provider of chips driving advanced AI models.
After Huang’s resignation, major tech industry figures called for his reinstatement. One such figure was SpaceX and Tesla boss Elon Musk. US President Donald Trump, a Huang ally, also endorsed the comeback bid.
In a statement released by Nvidia today, Huang said he is honoured to return to the company and lead “one of the most consequential technology companies in the world at the beginning of a new industrial revolution”.
The tech mogul said he takes the responsibility with the “greatest humility and renewed commitment”. He thanked the board, employees and shareholders of the company for their support.
“Above all, I am grateful for the love and support of my family. I can’t wait to get back to work.”
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