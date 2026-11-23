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LAST UPDATE | 2 hrs ago
BANTRY FELL VICTIM to serious flooding once again over the weekend, with Cork businesses suffering “total devastation”.
On Saturday, heavy rain paired with high tide resulted in localised flooding in the area. A number of properties were affected at The Square, New Street, Main Street and Barrack Street in the town.
The town in west Cork is bracing itself for another round of heavy rain this evening in the form of a status yellow rain warning. It is to come into effect at 7pm and persist until 5am.
Clean-up works have largely concluded.
Local councillor Danny Collins told The Journal that there is discontent among residents of Bantry that flood relief schemes have not been put in place, and it will be a number of years before this happens.
“This is the eighth time this has happened in the last number of years,” Collins said. “It’s heartbreaking for businesses: electrical items getting damaged, dirt from the flooding…”
Around 20 businesses were impacted at the weekend, including a bakery, restaurant and a yarn shop.
Collins said that each time the area is subject to flooding, it is typically in the same small area in Bantry and some businesses are repeat victims of damage.
Bantry is “on guard” for further damage that may occur later today from forecast rain, he added.
Fine Gael councillor Caroline Cronin said the repeated damage is “so frustrating” for businesses and residents.
She said since the last flooding in October 2024, there has been progress on flood relief works, particularly a timeline for the replacement of the culvert.
“But we can’t afford any more delays,” she told The Journal. “The OPW must now secure the necessary funding to make sure this project is delivered.”
Work is due to commence at the end of 2027, she said, but this must be pushed forward.
George Gill, a Fianna Fáil councillor for the area, said the current culvert is “too small and too old” and its replacement needs to be prioritised.
“The culvert will take a lot of the pressure off,” he told The Journal. The flooding on Saturday night was the result of a trifecta of events: high tide, winds and heavy rain, and a fit-for-purpose culvert would ease the extent of the damage.
Gill added that there is still a need for flood relief schemes outside the culvert.
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