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LAST UPDATE | 1 hr ago
ANNE O’CONNOR HAS hit out at her removal from her role as chief executive of the HSE, saying she will challenge the matter “as vigorously as possible”.
This morning, the board of the HSE announced that O’Connor was being removed from her role.
In a statement, the board said it decided to end her tenure “as a result of a process in accordance with the terms of her contract, believing this to be in the best interests of the future operation of the organisation.”
“The Board would like to thank Anne for her service as CEO and for her many years in senior roles across the health service before that, including as chief operations officer throughout the Covid pandemic,” it added.
In a statement in response, O’Connor said:
“I am very deeply surprised and disappointed by the abrupt and precipitous manner in which a decision to terminate my appointment as Chief Executive of the HSE has been informed to me.
“The manner in which this matter has been handled is profoundly flawed, wholly unfair and falls far short of the standards of fairness, transparency and due process that should be expected of a major national public body,” she said.
She continuted: “I intend to challenge this matter as vigorously as possible. I will pursue every avenue available to me to vindicate my position and to protect my professional reputation.
“I have always acted in absolute good faith and with the interests of patients, staff and the Irish health service foremost in my mind. I am proud of my record of public service.
“For the avoidance of doubt, I did not resign or voluntarily stand down from my position as Chief Executive of the HSE. I will make no further comment at this time.”
Deputy chief executive, Damien McCallion, has agreed to act as chief executive in the interim pending the appointment of a new CEO.
O’Connor leaves the €400,000 per annum role less than a year after taking it up, following her appointment in December 2025.
Minister for Health Jennifer Carroll MacNeill said in a statement:
“I note the decision of the HSE Board and I extend my thanks to Anne O’Connor for her many years of public service.
“I am informed by the HSE Board that Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Damien McCallion, will take up the role of interim Chief Executive Officer of the HSE. I look forward to working with him and all staff across our health services as we work to deliver high-quality care to patients throughout the country.”
The announcement comes following months of controversy surrounding staffing levels at Cork University Hospital (CUH).
The controversy began in August, after the hospital’s chief executive, Jennifer Kearney, wrote to the HSE to raise concerns about staffing levels and patient safety.
O’Connor’s resignation comes after she appeared before the Oireachtas Health Committee to discuss the controversy last week. During the appearance, she criticised CUH leadership for “conducting its management business via the media with extraordinary regularity”.
Earlier that week, in an interview on RTÉ Radio 1, O’Connor also claimed that staff at CUH were “fearful” of going to meetings because they fear they “may be recorded”.
A senior consultant at the hospital, John MacFarlane, pushed back on this claim a few days later, telling RTÉ Radio 1′s Late Debate that it is standard practice for meetings to be recorded at the hospital and that staff have nothing to hide.
O’Connor’s comments about the recording were in response to the Irish Times publishing an audio recording of a heated meeting that took place between HSE and CUH leadership the day after Kearney sent her letter in August.
In the meeting, Andy Phillips, the head of HSE South West claimed that he had been instructed by the offices of the Taoiseach and minister for health to “have some very specific conversations” with Kearney.
After the recording was published, Phillips apologised and said he received no such instruction from either office.
A spokesperson for the Taoiseach told the Irish Times that Martin had been “unfairly embroiled” in the situation and takes “very seriously the false assertion that he said anything of this nature”.
Pressure mounted on Phillips last week, with opposition TDs claiming he had brought the Taoiseach’s office into disrepute.
Asked about the meeting and the recording at the Oireachtas Health Committee, O’Connor said that she has seen the minutes of the meeting and that she was “concerned”.
She told the committee she had not heard the recording of the meeting, although it was pointed out to her that it has been published online.
Asked how she has dealt with the matter, O’Connor said she has met and spoken to Phillips, and he had “apologised for what he said”. She said she expressed concern about his comments to him during that meeting.
O’Connor said Phillips explained that the comments were made in the heat of the moment during his meeting with Kearney.
O’Connor also revealed that she had not personally met with Kearney since she raised her concerns in August. This was heavily criticised by members of the committee.
Today, Taoiseach Micheál Martin is due to meet with Kearney to discuss her concerns at the hospital.
Reacting to the breaking news this morning, chairperson of the Oireachtas Health Committee, Social Democrats TD Paraig Rice said:
“Clearly, much more information will now need to be forthcoming about why the board opted to take this decision despite Ms O’Connor being in the post for less than 12 months.
“The Health Minister should now make clear exactly what problems emerged in the background that led to this bombshell decision.”
He went on to state that, in his view, O’Connor “badly mishandled the very serious issues at CUH”.
He criticised her for going on RTÉ radio before contacting the hospital CEO directly about the issues concerned. Rice was also critical of O’Connor using her Oireachtas health committee appearance “to heap further criticism on the hospital”.
“Having said that, Ms O’Connor’s exit does nothing to resolve the incredibly concerning issues at CUH – and I am now concerned that there will be further drift, both in relation to CUH and all across the health service.
“Given this shock news today, it is even more alarming that the health minister has opted not to attend the meeting at CUH with the Taoiseach.
“Her handling of this crisis has been disastrous, preferring to attack the management team at the hospital rather than address their very grave patient safety concerns.”
“This has ratcheted up tensions and further inflamed the situation rather than restoring calm,” he added.
Sinn Féin’s spokesperson on health, David Cullinane, said the removal of O’Connor is a “serious issue now for government and a serious issue for the minister for health”, as well as the HSE.
“This wouldn’t happen in unless it was something extraordinary or something happening in the background” Cullinane told RTÉ Radio 1. “I think we have to now look at what exactly happened.”
The Sinn Féin TD said there is also a need for the health minister to clarify her role and understanding of the matter.
Marie Sherlock of the Labour Party concurred, saying in a statement that the departure of O’Connor “lays bare the impossible relationship” between the chief executive and the health minister.
“In a series of actions over the past few months, it has become clear that the HSE CEO has been left with less and less authority but with all the responsibility of running a health service. That is untenable,” Sherlock said.
The Labour health spokesperson said “radical changes” are required for the government to appoint a new head of the HSE.
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