IN OUR BRAND-NEW series, The Big Reno Clinic, experienced quantity surveyor Shay Lally provides answers and solutions to the big (and little, but important) questions you may have about making the most of your home.

This week’s question

I’m in Dublin and have planning for an extensive renovation plus a garden room.

I only have €150,000, and my architect says it won’t be enough and that I need to choose between a porch and the garden room.

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I’m worried I won’t be able to afford anything. Should I do the front of the house and porch, or the garden room?

Which is better for the value of the property?

Shay says

Short answer: Renovate the house, add the porch and hold off on the garden room until your budget allows. But plan for it now so it’s easy to add later.

When you look at the amount, €150,000 is a lot of money, but it only goes so far on an extensive renovation. When I advise clients, my rule is simple: do the structure and anything that’s hard to do later now, and hold off on anything that’s easy to add down the line. I’d also do the small things now that make future plans easier.

For you, that means renovating the house and building the porch, and parking the garden room. A garden room is a stand-alone job that can be added any time, with little disruption to the rest of the house. Opening the house up later after the renovation is finished will end up costing you a lot of money and causing a lot of disruption.

The Potential Pitfall: finishing the house in a way that makes the garden room expensive later. Talk to your electrician and plumber now. Make sure the connections the garden room needs are factored into the renovation, so nothing has to be unravelled when it’s time to build.

More ways to stretch the budget

Hold off on fitted wardrobes and utility room presses. They’re easy to add later.

Don’t fit out rooms you don’t need yet.

Get your electrician to wire for solar during the renovation. You can add the panels as the budget allows.

Do some of the work yourself. Maybe you’re happy to strip the house out. Maybe you spent time working for a family member who’s a carpenter, and you’re able to comfortably fit the floors, architraves and skirtings. Stick to jobs you’re comfortable with.

What’s better for the value of your home?

That’s subjective and depends on who shows interest when the time comes to sell your home. Houses in turnkey condition are currently getting a premium, because many buyers want to move in straight away. If you renovate to a high standard, porch included, you’ll attract strong interest even without a garden room. The garden room is then a bonus.

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Every street also has a ceiling price, a maximum someone will pay. So the €30,000 you’d spend on a garden room may or may not come back to you when you go to sell, especially if the house itself is already renovated to a high standard.

For local knowledge, ask an estate agent. Ask them three things:

What would my house sell for as it is? What would it sell for renovated, with the porch? What would it sell for renovated, with the porch and a garden room?

The difference between those figures tells you whether the garden room is worth the money particularly if you’re planning to sell in the next few years meaning you won’t fully benefit from the garden room yourself

Your roadmap

Prioritise the renovation and porch within your €150,000.

Ask your electrician and plumber to provide for the future garden room connections now.

Have the electrician wire for solar so you can add panels later.

Defer fitted wardrobes, utility presses and fit-out of rooms you don’t need yet.

Identify which jobs you can do yourself (if any).

Ask a local estate agent for the three valuations above.

Key takeaways

Do the structure and anything hard to change later now.

Defer what’s easy to add.

Renovate and add the porch.

Hold off on the garden room.

Prepare for the garden room now, so nothing has to be torn up later.

Value is subjective, and every street has a ceiling price. Ask a local estate agent.

Wire for solar now and add the panels when the budget allows.

Shay will be back next Sunday to begin answering our readers’ questions and help them move or improve. Follow more of his work on his popular Houses to Restore Instagram account.