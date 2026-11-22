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IN OUR BRAND-NEW series, The Big Reno Clinic, experienced quantity surveyor Shay Lally provides answers and solutions to the big (and little, but important) questions you may have about making the most of your home.
I’m in Dublin and have planning for an extensive renovation plus a garden room.
I only have €150,000, and my architect says it won’t be enough and that I need to choose between a porch and the garden room.
I’m worried I won’t be able to afford anything. Should I do the front of the house and porch, or the garden room?
Which is better for the value of the property?
Short answer: Renovate the house, add the porch and hold off on the garden room until your budget allows. But plan for it now so it’s easy to add later.
When you look at the amount, €150,000 is a lot of money, but it only goes so far on an extensive renovation. When I advise clients, my rule is simple: do the structure and anything that’s hard to do later now, and hold off on anything that’s easy to add down the line. I’d also do the small things now that make future plans easier.
For you, that means renovating the house and building the porch, and parking the garden room. A garden room is a stand-alone job that can be added any time, with little disruption to the rest of the house. Opening the house up later after the renovation is finished will end up costing you a lot of money and causing a lot of disruption.
The Potential Pitfall: finishing the house in a way that makes the garden room expensive later. Talk to your electrician and plumber now. Make sure the connections the garden room needs are factored into the renovation, so nothing has to be unravelled when it’s time to build.
That’s subjective and depends on who shows interest when the time comes to sell your home. Houses in turnkey condition are currently getting a premium, because many buyers want to move in straight away. If you renovate to a high standard, porch included, you’ll attract strong interest even without a garden room. The garden room is then a bonus.
Every street also has a ceiling price, a maximum someone will pay. So the €30,000 you’d spend on a garden room may or may not come back to you when you go to sell, especially if the house itself is already renovated to a high standard.
For local knowledge, ask an estate agent. Ask them three things:
The difference between those figures tells you whether the garden room is worth the money particularly if you’re planning to sell in the next few years meaning you won’t fully benefit from the garden room yourself
Shay will be back next Sunday to begin answering our readers’ questions and help them move or improve. Follow more of his work on his popular Houses to Restore Instagram account.
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