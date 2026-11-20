A MAN IN his 30s was seriously injured in an assault in Tralee, Co Kerry, this evening.

The man is currently receiving treatment at University Hospital Kerry following the assault, which occurred on Castlemaine Road in Caherweesheen at around 3.40pm.

A man, aged in his 50s, was arrested in connection with the incident and is currently detained at a garda station in the Kerry region under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Advertisement

A spokesperson from An Garda Síochána said the scene is currently preserved for examination. Investigations are ongoing.

“Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who was in the area between 2pm and 4pm today to contact them,” they added.

“Any road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam footage, and were travelling in the area at the time are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí.”

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Tralee Garda Station on 066 710 2300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.”