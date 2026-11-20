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EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.
1. #EU-UK DEAL The UK and the bloc have sealed deals to ease trade and youth mobility at a summit in Brussels, billed as a first step in a push to rebuild ties after Brexit. The Taoiseach has described this as an “important and welcome” step.
2. #LEE REEVES Professional boxer and soldier Lee Reeves was given a military guard of honour by his Defence Forces comrades as he was laid to rest in his native Limerick city today.
3. #ELIZABETH HOLMES One of the most highly anticipated films of the year was released today, and at least one cinema is already expecting a “blockbuster” weekend, as 20 screenings of the documentary sold out days in advance of its release.
4. #WHAT THE RAT A robust-looking rat was observed inside a dining area of the hotel in Shannon, Co Clare, which was being used by officers while on EU Presidency duty in the area.
5. #FARE HIKES Tánaiste and Fine Gael leader Simon Harris defended the 250% hike to school bus fares for secondary school students, while opposition TDs argue the government is making life harder for working families.
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