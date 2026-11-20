SOME SAY THE news is the first draft of history. Others might think of it as watching pub quiz questions unfold in real-time.

Merry Christmas everyone! Oh, what’s that? It’s still November?

Easy mistake to make. Lights are on in towns and cities across the country, every second shop is selling a festive sambo, parents are rushing to buy new gaming consoles for their children and my neighbours have their tree up.

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Apparently we’ve all agreed to skip the rest of the month, nobody consulted me.

Before we surrender entirely to festive cheer, there’s the small matter of this week’s news.