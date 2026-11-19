A JUDGE HAS warned that it is “decision time” for Joshua Allen who needs to plead guilty or elect to contest nine charges which include assaulting two gardaí, driving at a garda at speed, dangerous driving and driving intoxicated.

The 26-year-old, who has an address at Ballinamona, Shanagarry, Co Cork was also previously charged with unlawful possession of ketamine, failing to stop at a garda checkpoint and possession of a knife.

The case was last before Midleton District Court in Co Cork last month. Sgt Majella O’Sullivan said that defence solicitor Don Ryan, was in ongoing communication with the DPP in relation to the case.

The court heard the DPP had sought an adjournment by consent to consider submissions in the case.

The case was back before Midleton District Court today. Ryan said that he was in regular communication with the DPP.

He indicated the DPP had requested that the case be adjourned for an additional fortnight. In addition to last month the case was also previously adjourned in September.

Judge Colm Roberts said that he was experiencing “deja vu” when it came to the case as the same thing was being said at multiple court sittings.

Court presenter Sgt Linda O’Leary said she has been in contact with the office of the DPP this morning in relation to the case.

She expressed confidence that the matter would be dealt with over a two-week period. Ryan also said that he had been on to the office of the DPP this morning.

The Judge granted the adjournment and remanded Allen on bail to appear before the court again on 3 December.

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He emphasised that a decision in relation to whether a plea was being entered or not needed to be made before the case is back before the court.

The Judge said Allen was supposed to enter a plea or request a book of evidence in September.

“It is decision time. As in, again, it is decision time.”

Allen was in the body of the court today for the brief hearing.

All the offences were allegedly carried out on 27 October 2025 in the Shanagarry area of Co Cork.

The first charge facing Allen is that on the R629 at Monagurra, Shanagarry he intentionally or recklessly engaged in conduct while driving a red Ford Transit van.

The alleged offence is that he failed to stop when directed to at a garda checkpoint and proceeded to drive at a garda at speed forcing him to take evasive action to avoid being struck.

He is also charged with dangerous driving in the sane place. The third charge is one of intoxicated driving. It is alleged that Allen drove with cocaine and cannabis in his system at the R632 in Shanagarry South.

The fourth charge relates to an alleged assault of a garda at Shanagarry South, Ballycotton whilst the fifth charge is for unlawful possession of ketamine in the same place.

The sixth charge is that Allen had a knife with a sharply pointed blade at Shanagarry South. The seventh charge involves him allegedly resisting a garda in the execution of his duty at Shanagarry South.

The eighth charge is of assault causing harm to a garda at Shanagarry South whilst the ninth charge allegedly occurred in Shanagarry North and relates to dangerous driving.