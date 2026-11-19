EVER SINCE THE Journal started back in 2010, our readers and their thoughts have been fundamental to our coverage of the news. Here’s what you’ve been saying to us this week. Have something to say? Send a mail to letters@thejournal.ie. You can see our letter guidelines here.

Money and Manchester

[Podcast: How Man United got into this mess, and is there a way out?]

Hey folks,

I did enjoy the Man Utd podcast, but I think you are missing something important when you talk about the success under Alex Ferguson being “a different era” – calling him generational and then joking that Pep doesn’t count almost makes the point by accident – financial power was an enormous factor in Utd’s success in the 90s.

What changed towards the end of Ferguson’s era was that money started flowing into other clubs to allow them to compete – most notably into Chelsea.

Man City cheated and deserve to be punished – but there is a sliver of truth in the argument that financial fair play came in at a point after United and Chelsea and other big clubs had already built a moat around trophies and money in UK football.

All this financialisation starts with Man Utd – not the Glazer takeover – but in 1991 when the floated in London to raise funds to revamp Old Trafford – which gave them a boost over every other club in England in terms of gate receipts and then in their successful launch of Man Utd as football’s first brand – trying to be the Yankees of Football.

And it worked. Man Utd dominated the 90s with money, crushing other teams that were practically amateur organisations who had no idea how to deal with TV money.

That financial leg up and a generational crop of academy kids gave Ferguson an incredible platform – great as he was, it’s the money at Man Utd that won those titles, the transfers, the wage bill, the stadium, the business deals, the academy investment and the merchandising.

They turned it into Disney.

But first mover advantage only lasts so long – other money came into football, rules changed, free movement of players – everyone caught up…

As Niall says – the club is making more money than it ever has – but so is everyone else. The gap closed. The dominance of the 90s should be seen as an anomaly – it shouldn’t be sustainable – that’s not to say you can’t be critical of the running of the club, but outliers are outliers.

All this to say – you can’t talk about what “went wrong” at United without talking about why they were so powerful and without talking about how everything else changed.

We need less of this “great man” theory of history. There’s more to this story than Sir Alex – we are talking about him like Brits talk about Churchill, and that’s not good.

The problem is more complicated than “a failure to replace Sir Alex”.

Declan Bruton,

Kildare

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Ireland neutrality

[Ireland's neutrality, the threat of war and the illusion of security]

Ireland has built much of its identity around neutrality. It’s great international branding. We avoid taking sides or getting involved, and everyone gets to feel rather good about themselves.

Yet, NATO’s Secretary General is in Dublin, and Shannon Airport has spent decades as Washington’s favourite duty-free pit-stop for American wars we politely decline to discuss.

Irish neutrality was always more costume than principle.

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We’ve called ourselves neutral so long we’ve started to believe it. It worked when the world was slower and the evil was further away. It doesn’t work now.

Sitting on the fence while dictators and terrorists do what they like is not neutrality. It’s just a nicer word for indifference.

We’re living through an era of extraordinary corruption, aggression and authoritarianism. Old men cling to power while millions pay the price.

Governments tear up the rulebook, disregard international law and terrorise their own populations.

Too much of it is dressed up as strategy, while people are treated as collateral and the rest of us look away.

At some point, you have to pick a side beyond convenience.

We don’t want to be seen as the Ed Sheeran of the world: pleasant, inoffensive, and impossible to take seriously when the serious questions arrive.

If we are going to be involved then let us choose our side on purpose, for the right reasons. Not as a silent filling station for other people’s wars, but as a country that decided what it stands for.

Kind regards,

Alan T. Kelly,

Co. Kildare.

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Magic of Christmas

To whom it may concern,

As a parent, I write to express deep dismay over Disney+’s decision to continue prominently streaming Diary of a Wimpy Kid Christmas: Cabin Fever.

For a company that trades on magical childhood wonder, it is indefensible that it hosts a holiday film that explicitly ruins the magic of Santa Claus for young viewers.

In the film, the central character discovers the exact gift hidden by his mother that is later presented as coming from Santa.

There is no nuance, ambiguity or way for parents to explain it away. For children across Ireland who still believe, this fleeting and precious period of innocent wonder is shattered in seconds.

Compounding this frustration is Disney+’s platform design. Subscribers cannot hide, block, or PIN-protect individual titles. The only alternative is setting a profile to “Kids”, which is so restrictive it leaves older primary school children with nothing to watch except toddler programming like Bluey. Despite sustained international outcry from parents, Disney continues to promote this title in festive carousels.

Surely Disney is not so starved for holiday content that it must sacrifice the innocent dreams of our children.

The media can play a crucial role here in helping lobby Disney+ and succeeding where parents so far have failed – in helping to preserve the last little piece of magic in our children’s lives.

Yours,

Caroline Murphy,

Dublin

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