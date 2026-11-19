FIONA THE HIPPO has died after swallowing a visitor’s hat at Cincinnati Zoo.

The zoo made the announcement this evening.

“It is with extreme sadness that we share with you the devastating news that Fiona did not make it after multiple attempts from our amazing vets and keeper team to help her through what ended up being a medical emergency,” they said in a post on Facebook.

“The vet staff tried everything they could to help her after she ingested a hat that ended up in her habitat by accident last week.

Fiona aged four months. Alamy Alamy

“Despite multiple attempts to move the hat out of her system, it was ultimately too much to overcome. The team performed necessary supportive care today in an attempt to save her, but it was not successful and she did not recover.”

Fiona became ill when she swallowed a hat that a child had accidentally tossed into her enclosure 10 days ago.

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In an update yesterday evening, the zoo said staff had encouraged Fiona to stand on a vibrating platform several times throughout the day to encourage movement through her digestive tract and allow the hat to pass.

The first time that baby Fiona and mum Bibi were joined by dad Henry. Alamy Alamy

In a veterinary video update on Tuesday, the zoo said Fiona initially showed no symptoms, but her appetite began decreasing a few days after she swallowed the hat.

She subsequently underwent blood tests, ultrasounds and sedation procedures.

Staff also borrowed a nine-foot scope from Columbus Zoo to carry out a colonoscopy, but were unable to reach the hat.

After consulting veterinary and human specialists, the team said surgery was not an option for a fully grown hippo.

Fiona was the first Nile hippopotamus to be born at the Cincinnati Zoo in 53 years, and was the first of the species to be scanned in the womb using ultrasound.

She was born at six weeks premature and weighing a fraction of the weight of normal baby hippos.