SCHOOL TRANSPORT FEES for secondary school children will more than triple from next year.

Children are eligible for the school transport scheme at post-primary level if they live at least 4.8 km from their nearest national school.

Bus Éireann operates the service on behalf of the Department of Education and Youth, which funds the scheme and sets the transport fees.

For the current 2026-27 school year, transport fees are €100 for post-primary school children. The maximum family contribution – for families with three or more children in the scheme – is €220 for post-primary school families.

However, for the upcoming 2027-28 school year, school transport fees for post-primary school children will increase from €100 to €350.

Meanwhile, the maximum family charge will rise from €220 to €650.

The fees for primary school children will remain at €100, while the maximum charge will increase from €200 to €220.

It comes after transport fees doubled for primary school children last year.

Earlier this month, the Department of Education’s secretary general Bernie McNally told the Public Accounts Committee that reduced fares were introduced “as a temporary cost-of-living measure in recent years”.

“As part of budget 2027, the Minister announced on 7 October that for the 2027-28 school year, ticket charges will be restored to 2021-22 levels,” she said.

McNally said the cost of school transport is heavily subsidised by the state.

“With the restored ticket prices, 93% and 75% of the cost of the primary and post-primary school services, respectively, will continue to be met by the Exchequer.

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“Very importantly, almost 46,000 children, over 25%, will access the service free of charge in 2027 due to having a significant special educational need or being in receipt of a medical card.”

‘Outrageous’

Opposition parties have called on the government to reverse the increases.

“In the space of just two years, the maximum family charge will have increased from €125 to €650,” Labour’s education spokesperson Eoghan Kenny said.

“How can the Government possibly justify this?”

Kenny said that school transport for families in rural Ireland is a necessity, adding that parents often have no access to alternative public transport and are entirely reliant on the school bus to get their children to and from school.

“Yet again, we are seeing the Government quietly withdrawing cost-of-living supports while families continue to face rising household bills.”

He called on Minister for Education Hildegarde Naughton “to immediately reverse this decision and give parents certainty that they will not be hit with these outrageous charges next September”.

Social Democrats TD Aidan Farrelly said the price hike “will push families to breaking point”.

“These unjust increases will impact 180,000 students and their families. But this Government is so out of touch with the reality of daily life that it thinks it can gouge parents in the middle of a cost-of-living crisis.”

He called the move ““senseless” and “tone-deaf” and that the government must immediately reverse it.

Green Party education spokesperson Conor Dowling said getting children to school “shouldn’t come with a €650 bill”.

“Families are already being squeezed from every direction. Now the Government wants to increase charges by 250% for the same school bus journey.”

He said the higher school transport charges represent a return to rates that were reduced in previous years to ease cost-of-living pressures on families, and called on the government “to reconsider the increases and accelerate the expansion of school transport”.