A SEARCH IS underway for a masked man who jumped into the passenger seat of a car in Cork, threatened the driver with a handgun and fled the scene in the vehicle.

The female driver, who is in her late 20s, was parking her vehicle in Curraheen on the southside of Cork city when the incident occurred at lunchtime on Tuesday.

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The motorist jumped out of the car seconds after the thief entered the vehicle and produced a handgun. She raised the alarm.

Gardaí have launched an investigation into the incident. The stolen vehicle is a 12-year-old white Volkswagen Golf with a Dublin registration.

The suspect shouted at the woman when he was in the car. Given his accent, it is believed that he is a native of Cork city.

Gardaí plan to harvest CCTV footage from the area as efforts continue to establish the identity of the man and his movements following the theft of the vehicle. Investigations are ongoing.