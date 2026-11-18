STREETS ARE STARTING to light up and festive ads are popping up everywhere – which can only mean that the Christmas countdown is underway.

Like it or not, Christmas trees and other decorations are also slowly but surely making their way into sitting rooms (and other areas of the house, if you’re going all out).

For some, the Late Late Toy Show is the official start of the festive season, while others wouldn’t dare to decorate before 8 December. And of course, many people prefer to hold off until closer to 25 December.

So, we’re asking: Is your Christmas tree up yet?

