GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news you need to know as you start the day.

Cork University Hospital

1. HSE chief executive Anne O’Connor criticised Cork University Hospital for “conducting its management business via the media with extraordinary regularity”.

Raffle

2. An online raffle company has doubled down on plans to sell a home in Co Waterford, after it was forced to back down on a previous prize draw for a different house in the seaside town.

Tech outages

3. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio took time during a high-level diplomatic summit in Asia to try and soothe public US jitters over a spate of cyber-related disruptions.

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‘Be Emergency Ready’

4. The government’s ‘Be Emergency Ready’ booklet has caught the public’s attention, and even caused alarm for some – but experts say the campaign is just sensible guidance in case of unlikely events.

US Senate

5. Democrat Mary Peltola flipped the US Senate seat in Alaska after a tight race that unseated Republican incumbent Dan S. Sullivan, according to the official ballot count.

Nvidia

6. Former Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang acknowledged “serious mistakes” and signalled an interest in returning if the company board chooses.

Glastonbury

7. Harry Styles, Cher, Billie Eilish and Sam Fender are set to headline next year’s Glastonbury festival, while Kingfishr will be among the Irish acts involved.

James Bond

8. Jeff Bezos said he was “heavily involved” in the selection of Robert Pattinson as the new James Bond and initially thought Pattinson was too famous.

Closure

9. KC Peaches closed its café on Dublin’s Nassau Street after 15 years, blaming “rising operating costs”.