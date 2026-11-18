HSE CHIEF EXECUTIVE Anne O’Connor has criticised Cork University Hospital (CUH) for “conducting its management business via the media with extraordinary regularity”.

She has also said the working environment at the hospital must be changed as the health service heads into “what will be a difficult winter”.

O’Connor made the remarks in her opening statement submitted to the Oireachtas Health Committee, which she will appear before this morning to discuss budgetary and staffing issues in the Health Service Executive (HSE).

It comes following increased tensions between the HSE and CUH CEO Jennifer Kearney, after safety concerns at the hospital were raised publicly in August when a letter from Kearney to senior HSE officials was leaked to the media.

“As a hospital, CUH is not unique in facing huge service pressures. But it is unique in that it appears to be conducting its management business via the media with extraordinary regularity,” O’Connor wrote in her opening statement for today’s committee.

Advertisement

O’Connor’s opening statement states that the increase in staffing this year at CUH has been bigger than the combined increase in Beaumont, St James and Tallaght University hospitals.

“CUH and many other hospitals have seen a significant increase in its emergency presentation in recent times. However, all hospitals have responsibility to manage their services and provide reassurance to patients while ensuring that the public money provided to them is managed in the most effective way possible for their communities,” O’Connor will tell TDs and senators.

On the working environment at the hospital, O’Connor said it must be changed from what has been “created recently” so that staff can work with the HSE “respectfully and professionally”.

At the weekend, in an interview on RTÉ Radio 1, O’Connor downplayed staffing and safety concerns at CUH but did acknowledge that staff at the hospital were not working together effectively.

She also suggested that a meeting between senior HSE and hospital staff was “illegally recorded” and said CUH staff were “fearful” of going to meetings and being recorded without their knowledge.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin also criticised the recording of the meeting in question, telling reporters on Monday that he was “deeply concerned” by the issue.

He said issues that exist in relation to staffing and patient safety at the hospital will not be solved by “megaphone engagement”.