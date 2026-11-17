KC PEACHES HAS closed its café on Dublin’s Nassau Street after 15 years, blaming “rising operating costs”.

A notice displayed at the premises thanked customers for “15 wonderful years” and said the company had made the “difficult decision” to close the location.

“We would like to sincerely thank all our customers for their loyalty and support over the years,” the notice said.

The company’s other restaurants, Peaches Brasserie on St Stephen’s Green and Proof Trattoria on Thomas Street, remain open, while its catering business will also continue to operate.

The Nassau Street café, opposite Trinity College, served coffee, pastries, salads and hot food, with space for customers to sit downstairs.

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The closure follows the company’s decision to shut its Dame Street café earlier this year.

Speaking to Business Plus last month, founder Katie Cantwell said the Dame Street premises had struggled, despite money being spent on changes to the space.

She said the company hoped to reopen it with a different concept before Christmas.

KC Peaches was founded in 2006 by Cantwell, a Seattle native who left a career in corporate consulting, alongside business partner Vincent Carroll.

Its first café opened on Pearse Street, and the business subsequently expanded into cafés, restaurants and catering.

Its St Stephen’s Green restaurant has been refurbished and relaunched as Peaches Brasserie, offering breakfast, lunch and dinner.