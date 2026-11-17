IT IS ONE of the most highly-anticipated films of the year, and at least one cinema is already expecting a “blockbuster” weekend after its release this Friday.

Dublin’s Lighthouse Cinema says 20 screenings of the documentary You Can See Everything have sold out days in advance of its release.

The arthouse cinema in Smithfield told The Journal that the film has already become its sixth most popular title of the year, despite not being released yet, and that it’s already bigger than the opening weekends of Barbie and Oppenheimer for them in terms of ticket sales.

The Lighthouse has sold almost 6,000 tickets for the documentary so far, which is double its presales for the Barbenheimer opening weekend in 2023.

All the weekend screenings for the documentary at the Irish Film Institute in Dublin are also sold out, including a midday showing on Friday.

The Lighthouse cinema in Smithfield.

There are still seats available in the Cineworld cinema in Dublin and the Omniplex chains, suggesting that the documentary is giving smaller independent cinemas a boost this weekend.

“This is absolutely unprecedented for a documentary, and frankly we’re all a bit puzzled by it, but it’s fantastic,” said David Kelly, film programmer for the Lighthouse.

“The run-time makes it even more interesting. This film is three hours long, but the stars have aligned and the perfect storm of intrigue is surrounding it,” he added.

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Kelly said that the cinema’s screenings started to sell out hours after the tickets were first put on sale.

The film, directed by Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim, spans the 34 days in the life of Elizabeth Holmes, the disgraced Theranos founder, before she had to report to prison for investor fraud.

Holmes was convicted of wire fraud and conspiracy to defraud investors through her blood-testing startup company.

For over a decade she lied to medics, the public and investors, claiming that Theranos’s machines could run hundreds of medical tests using only a few drops of blood pricked from someone’s finger.

In the film, Fielder moves in with Holmes and her partner, Billy Evans, and their young children for the month leading up to her imprisonment.

David Kelly says he suspects that the delayed Irish release date had something to do with the interest, as hype has grown since the film was released in the US in October.

“It’s hugely important for us to have a weekend like this, because it’s become a global phenomenon. It means we get people into the cinema who never usually come here, and when they are here we get the chance to show them what we do, and they’ll see trailers for other films that they will want to come back for, so it’s brilliant,” he said.

Kelly added that “organic interest” has turned the documentary into a “must-see” film.

“There’s a bit of mystery around this. Not all the moments of the film or the insights it gives into Holmes have made their way online, and people are intrigued by the clips they have seen,” he said.

Kelly added that Nathan Fielder himself, though an established filmmaker, actor and comedian, was a bit of a “niche” figure before the film, but that he’s “very much a star of the film alongside Holmes”.

The film was made on a $7 million (€6.3 million) budget, and has already grossed over €81 million worldwide following a limited domestic release across 855 US cinemas. It is still in the early stages of staggered overseas rollout.