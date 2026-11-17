TO PARAPHRASE BRENDAN Behan, the first item on the Democrats’ agenda, following their most decisive triumph in half a century, is the split.

Jubilant and flushed with victory, they arrived in their thousands to ‘What’s Next?’ a three-day jamboree of newly minted Senators, wannabe presidential contenders, strategists, activists, leaders and Democratic veterans.

The event was the brainchild of Lis Smith, a 41-year-old Democratic strategist who has notched up 20 victories in less than a decade.

1/5 Less than 18 months after launching @MajorityDems , we just wrapped our "What's Next" event in Denver. 3,500 attendees. 130 elected officials from 39 states. Nearly 100 program participants. Pretty awesome to see what we've built. — Lis Smith (@Lis_Smith) November 14, 2026

Smith was behind the campaigns of three of the biggest – and unlikeliest – of midterm winners; Josh Turek in Iowa, Alex Hamilton in Kansas and James Talarico in Texas.

When I first heard she was involved with their campaigns, I was tempted to bet $100 on a winning trifecta. Had I done so, I’d be sipping a cocktail somewhere sunny instead of cranking out this column.

Senate leadership

To answer their own question, what’s next – and it’s already taking place – is the first open battle over the Senate leadership since 1994.

Maryland senator Chris Van Hollen’s challenge to Chuck Schumer, who has led Senate Democrats for more than a decade, sets the stage for a battle between the party’s sclerotic old guard and progressives who have chafed under a decade of Schumer’s timid leadership.

Chris Van Hollen, left, and Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

It’s less about age than ideas, and less about style than substance. Van Hollen is 67 to Schumer’s 75 years. He’s no firebrand; he has the measured delivery of a small-town solicitor. But he’s shown himself to be a courageous and principled leader who was willing to stand up to Trump while Schumer repeatedly ducked below the political parapet.

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In April 2025, when America was reeling at the brutality of Trump’s anti-immigrant onslaught, he flew to El Salvador and demanded access to Kilmer Abrego Garcia, a legal US resident who had been deported to the notorious CECOT prison in direct violation of a judge’s order.

He’s one of a handful of Democratic senators who consistently called for an end to unconditional military aid for Israel, long before public opinion shifted in line with his position. During fact-finding trips to the Rafah crossing, he excoriated Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for refusing to allow humanitarian aid into Gaza; and Biden and Trump for their failure to rein him in.

Back then Schumer’s supporters muttered that Van Hollen was all but ensuring a kamikaze end to his Senate career; today most Americans oppose the US’s willingness to allow Netanyahu and the IDF carte blanche in Gaza and the West Bank.

It’s not for nothing that Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders, no slouches when it comes to taking on the Trump administration, deride Schumer as the leader of the Senate ‘flight club.’ He’s a relic of a bygone era, a Biden holdover out of step with a newly invigorated Democratic Party and the newly elected Class of ’26.

Schumer has been taking an extended victory lap to celebrate the 56-44 turning of the Senate tide. But there’s a compelling case to be made that the Democratic victories in Texas, Kansas, South Carolina, Michigan, Minnesota, Iowa and Maine happened despite Schumer’s role in selecting and funding Senate candidates, not because of it.

During primaries in Maine, Minnesota and Michigan he put his thumb on the scale for clearly inferior candidates. He failed to support James Talarico, Scott Colom, Alex Hamilton or Annie Andrews until it became clear they were heading for victory. And he ignored races in Louisiana and Florida, where cash-starved Democratic candidates came within an inch of defeating Republican opponents whose campaigns were awash with funds.

Schumer’s status quo approach seems increasingly out of step with public opinion and unlikely to consolidate the midterm gains in 2028. When it comes to Israel, both Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries, who are on track to become the next House Speaker, have been the recipients of AIPAC’s largesse. They’ve received donations from the same large financial and energy corporations that have bankrolled Trump.

It’s not clear that Van Hollen will win. Schumer, a veteran of the backroom deal, may agree to a compromise under which he would surrender the Senate leadership in 2028, in exchange for the next two years at the helm. By 2028 he may have no choice; Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is widely expected to challenge him for his New York Senate seat in a Democratic primary she would almost certainly win. New Yorkers haven’t forgiven him for refusing to endorse Zohran Mamdani, even after he won the Democratic primary.

A mountain to climb

There are other tussles taking place on the sidelines as Democrats seek to respond to voters’ demands for accountability and affordability. The investigations and oversight list is endless; Jared Kushner’s special envoy self-enrichment deals, Elon Musk’s Doge chaos and his throttling of Ukraine’s StarShield defence system, the Trump pardon industry, the corruption and chaos of privately run DHS detention centres, ICE’s lawless rampages, billions of dollars in Pentagon contracts awarded to companies connected to

Trump’s sons, the crypto scams, the Qatari jet, Jenson Huang’s honeypot scandal… the list goes on.

Trump in the Philippines this week. Quad leaders, Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi of Japan, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Trump and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

But as Brendan Boyle, the Democrats’ politically astute budget whiz, points out, the immediate focus needs to be on big legislative swings that will show the American voters that Democrats understand their mandate is to lower costs and reduce the galloping inequality that fuelled the midterm revolt.

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In truth, the blue wave had little to do with Democratic leaders in the House and Senate. The same impulses that drove millions of Americans to take part in No Kings marches across America propelled record numbers of Americans to the ballot boxes in protest at the cruelty, grift and incompetence of the Trump administration. It was a populist revolt against a President whose policies and tax cuts created almost 300 new billionaires in two years, while America’s wage earners accounted for the lowest percentage of GDP since 1929.

Democrats are mostly agreed that restoring the healthcare and welfare benefits that Trump gutted to fund billionaire tax breaks, blocking his tariffs and forcing an end to the war in Iran is a good place to start. With Iran, you suspect they may be pushing at an open door. Trump has long since lost interest in his war of whim; there’s probably nothing he’d like more than to be able to pin his inevitable, ignominious retreat on the Democrats.

Whether he wins or not, Van Hollen’s policies seem to reflect what Americans want; eliminating federal taxes for Americans making less than $46,000 (€42,000) a year, increasing taxes on corporations and the wealthy, restoring food subsidies to low-income families, expanding childcare and cutting off funding for the war in Iran.

Even with new leadership there will be a limit to what they can achieve; Trump’s power of veto, his unlimited executive order powers and the recently expanded immunity courtesy of the Supreme Court mean he can wreak plenty more havoc between now and 2028. But this time around, instead of ducking for cover, Democrats seem determined to go to the mat to fulfil their mandate.

The What’s Next? event suggests also served as a beauty pageant of sorts for the two dozen or so Democrats who are pondering a presidential run in 2028. Three quarters of Americans now live in states run by Democratic governors. This is significant because governors tend to win more presidential elections than senators. At least nine Democratic governors are expected to throw their hats into the primary ring early next year, including California governor Gavin Newsom, Illinois governor JB Pritzker, Pennsylvania governor Josh Shapiro and New Jersey governor Phil Murphy.

Expect Michigan governor Gretchen Whitmer, who claimed earlier this year she’s not interested, to change her mind. Whitmer, an effective and popular two-term governor in a swing state that voted twice for Trump, is leaving a Democratic trifecta in charge of Michigan. Jocelyn Benson, Whitmer’s former secretary of state, has been elected governor, Democrats control both houses in the state legislature and Abdul Al Sayed has just been elected as Michigan’s second Democratic senator. By any standard, that’s a formidable legacy for a Democrat in a swing state.

Don't discount Michigan Gov Gretchen Whitmer when looking at the primaries next year for Dems. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Georgia senator Jon Ossoff is leading the pack of at least eight senators who have expressed interest in running, along with Arizona senator Mark Kelly and Michigan senator Elissa Slotkin. The remaining third is made up of former Cabinet members, Mayors and House Representatives. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, former Obama chief of staff Rahm Emanuel, former vice president Kamala Harris and New York congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez all belong to this group.

Expect Ossoff, Pritzker, Slotkin, Kelly, Shapiro and Whitmer to make the final round. Newsom, who easily ticks the national recognition and fundraising boxes, has said he won’t seek the nomination if Harris decides to run again. Which suggests Harris is less likely to declare her candidacy than Newsom.

More than anyone Ossoff represents the face of the new Democratic Party; a young, telegenic senator with formidable communication skills who has just been reelected by a landslide in one of America’s most conservative states. But America likes presidents with a sense of humour, and Ossoff, who can come across as a scold, could use a little of Newsom’s levity.



Marion McKeone is an award-winning journalist, writer and documentary maker. She is a columnist with The Journal.