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EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.
1. #SERIAL BOMBER THEORY: Gardaí now believe that a viable bomb found in Merrion Square was linked to another device found at a package sorting office in Limerick on Tuesday and another device delivered to Shannon Airport in August.
2. #GARDA CHARGES: A Cork man indicted by US authorities for breaking into and destroying a US Air National Guard C-130 Hercules aircraft parked at Shannon Airport also faces a new charge from gardaí concerning the same incident.
3. #KENT STATION: The young man murdered in Cork has been named locally as Adam McSweeney, from the Glanmire area of Cork city.
4. #SHENZHEN: President Xi Jinping personally greeted US counterpart Donald Trump on the tarmac at a Chinese airport on Wednesday, with Trump then meeting Russia’s Vladimir Putin in Shenzhen.
5. #DATA BREACH: Credit union customer details including IBAN numbers, BIC numbers, and reference codes were obtained by a “bad actor” in a hack of around 40 credit union institutions, Robert Troy said.
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